French firms committed to ‘Make in India’ on back of strong bilateral ties: Diplomat

French companies are fully committed to ‘Make in India’ and speeding ahead on the back of strong bilateral relations between the two countries, Ambassador of France to India Emmanual Lenain said on Tuesday. “It is heartening to see India’s manufacturing prowess powering global mobility,” Lenain said after inaugurating a new components-manufacturing facility by Alstom, a global leader in sustainable and green mobility solutions, near here.









“I salute the efforts and investments made by Alstom over the years in India towards building a strong base of sustainable mobility solutions and high localisation while creating a positive impact on the people and communities,” he said. Later briefing reporters on the company, its managing director, Alain Spohr said this was the largest components-manufacturing facility in Asia dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various prestigious national and international projects.

Stating that the new facility would create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs with a gender diversity rate of 20 per cent, he said the company would make an average investment of 25 million Euros in the next eight years. “Opening of the facility is a testament of our commitment to the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, he said. With enhanced capabilities and a team of talented and dedicated employees, the company was proud to be a catalyst in India’s manufacturing-led growth story,” said Spohr.

The facility currently delivers not just to Indian sites but also major ones across five continents of Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia-Pacific and some of the key countries include France, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, the managing director said. Alstom has been the preferred mobility partner in various Indian projects, particularly the Indian Railways, and is keenly looking forward to becoming a leading supplier of components across Alstom’s sites globally, he added.