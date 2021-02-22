HostItBro Helps Startups to Grow In India With Low Cost Web Hosting Plans

Since Indian government started Startup India programme, startups are booming in the Indian industry. Indian startup ecosystem is third largest in the world. Arsh Arora, CEO of HostItBro, started providing web hosting services via HostItBro.in from July 2019. HostItBro Intending to provide lowest cost web hosting services in India. Mohali-Based HostItBro company currently have 4000+ active clients. Whether one is a startup or a big giant, they can buy hosting from HostItBro according to their needs. From shared web hosting to dedicated servers, they have budget plans available.









Branding is the most crucial part of any Business. Owning a business website makes it more reachable for their audience. Creating a brand website on your own is easy nowadays, special thanks to open-source CMS like WordPress. One can buy a domain name, web hosting to start their website within minutes. More than 15 employees are currently working under HostItBro to handle sales, support & marketing. Since unemployment hit severely in India, generating jobs is the key to India’s success. The startup helps to create jobs; thus, helping startups indirectly helps the economy of a country.

Starting a business online is much easier nowadays. Just own a website, sell services to target audience through marketing, SEO, Advertisement etc. If someone has any startup idea in mind, HostItBro will help them to start a website. Plans are starting as low as Rs. 69/Month and goes up to Rs. 284/Month. Consider buying starter plan if they are beginning.