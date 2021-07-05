Inbase launches Screen Protector Cutting Machine

Inbase, a leading technology brand known for its remarkable advancement with innovative digital products has launched the first of its kind- A screen protector cutting machine along with Premium quality protective films – Ultimate Guard, for all kind of mobile phones, laptop, tablet, smartwatch, Airpods and many other devices. The Finest Quality Screen Protector cutting machines are the most advanced of its kind in the Indian market. It is easy to use the machine and application of the Ultimate Guard films is much easier too.









Ultimate Guard is one solution to all the troubles of retailers who used to face a tremendous challenge to keep the inventory of temper glasses in their stores which not only take a lot of space, block investments and use to pile up the stock with every launch of new device in the market. But with the launch of the Inbase Ultimate Guard protector cutting machine, it offers a clutter free experience for the retailers by instantly cutting and developing the screen protectors for more than 12000 models of gadgets, including Smart watches, Smart Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Lifestyle products, and many other products. The machine occupies less space, is very cost effective, easy to install and helps Smartphone retailers, Shops in malls, Gifting Stores, Wholesale to have a clutter-free experience without piling up of inventory, and free up a lot of space in the stores.

The Ultimate Guard is also a good fit for commercial usage as well, as it can help to guard not only your mobile phones and tables, but could be used as a protector for car mirrors, DSLR Cameras, Credit cards and much more. Indeed the machine is a one-solution-to-all-the-problem and is capable of instantly cutting the Protective Film for any selected model to make a perfect protector for any of the existing gadgets. Also, Inbase provides a variety of functional films at affordable cost which are highly durable, Shatter proof, impact resistant and with auto heal function also. The protectors are thin and smooth with just 0.2mm thickness.

Benefits of using an Ultimate Guard at Retail Store:-

Saves a lot of money struck in the unsold inventory

Frees up space in the store

No more maintaining of inventories for each and every model

Customers get options to select the type of protection they want like Clear, Matt etc.,

Improves the efficiency of the store with the option to sell protector for 12000+ Models at the same time without piling up any dead inventory.

Smoother and faster process of application

Not only smart devices, but the Ultimate Guard could be used to protect credit cards, car mirrors to protect it from fog, Camera lens and many more.

All-in-one machine for smart living

Other Features:

Better Than Tempered Glass

Yes you hear it right!! Ultimate Guard Films are much better than tempered glass as they are shatter proof; they don’t break, they can easily cover the curved surfaces of the device, they are lightweight and last much longer than any other tempered glass. Films are not made of glass which makes them child safe and completely avoid chances of any injuries or cuts caused by broken tempered glasses while in use.

Cloud DataBase and Auto Design Update:

It is further loaded with enough capacity to store a massive cloud database with more than 12,000 models currently which keeps updating every time with new launches. The device has data of numerous models that can be updated easily through the Internet. Talking of the accuracy, the machine is capable of cutting raw materials of different thicknesses, and the precision is to the accuracy 0.2mm.

Freedom of Choice – Variety of Materials:

The multipurpose machine is ideal to keep the customers satisfied with the freedom to choose from a wide variety of Protection Material, ranging from Ultra Clear Finish, Smooth Matt finish, Anti Blue Light Films and Privacy Films. Also there are exclusive designs for the Body protective films like Carbon Fibre Texture, Leather Finish, Matt Finish and abstract designs as well.

Different Sizes of Machine

Inbase Ultimate Guard Machine is available in 2 variants One for cutting protector for device up to 10.0 inches and other one for cutting protector for device up to 15.0 inches.

Safe and Secure:

For safety measures, all Ultimate Guard films come with Multi-layer nano-technology structures that can automatically repair minor scratches. It further features PET protective layer, HD TPU Layer, Silicone Layer and Release Layer.

How to Operate:-

Ultimate Guard Machine is easy to use- with an inbuilt 5-inch touch panel. All you have to do is to select the model for which you want the protector and Click the ‘cutting’ button, within 10 seconds; the machine will cut the protector film as per the model selected following so that the film can be released and easily applied on the device. Indeed, a perfect machine to ease user experience with smart functions and save a lot of time.

Ultimate Guard Specifications:-