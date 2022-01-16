India will transform into world’s technological and economic powerhouse

When India turns 100 in the year 2047, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh believes it will transform into the world’s technological and economic powerhouse. He says India will evolve beyond imagination.









Addressing a meeting of sectoral experts to deliberate on Vision India at 2047 from the Governance perspective, Singh said several initiatives, policies, schemes and programmes during the last seven years have given rise to a new era. This new era has been described as the “dawn of New India”, and the emergence of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The minister said India’s “Can Do” generation can achieve every goal imaginable. Singh said the government has tried to ensure digital infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen by providing unique digital identity, and access to common services centers.

“The government has also provided thousands of services on demand by seamless integration of services across departments and ministries. The unprecedented scale at which several programmes have been implemented like One Nation One Ration Card, e-Office, Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Passport SevaKendras, e-Hospital reflect in the government’s willingness to adopt “Building to scale Building to last” approach where reforms are deep rooted and long lasting.”

Also Read: Economists want Budget to support economic recovery amid third wave of COVID-19 infections

V Srinivas, the DARPG Secretary, said that in 2021 DARPG has strived to adopt the Whole of Government Approach in implementing three critical campaigns aimed at deepening administrative reforms. These were the initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making envisaged reducing the channels of submission, financial delegation, operationalization of e-Office version 7.0, digitalization of central registration units and operationalization of desk officer system in all ministries and departments.