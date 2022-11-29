RITES Limited, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has won the ‘Most Admired Consultancy for Rail & Metro Sectors’ Award (PMC & Consultancy category) at the 2nd Urban Infra Business Summit & Awards.

With RITES’ successes hitting a new peak over the past year, the organization added another feather to its cap by bagging this award for its outstanding contribution to Smart Urban Infrastructure by executing exemplary and mega projects in the Rail & Metro sectors. RITES is committed to mastering metros and working to better railway networks, both domestically and internationally.

RITES Limited, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, celebrated Constitution Day across its offices in India and abroad on November 26, 2022. ‘Team RITES’ read the Preamble to the Constitution and pledged to uphold the spirit of the constitutional values of the country. To mark the day, a session was also organised by an external faculty who emphasised the importance of Constitution, its fundamentals, and the Preamble.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 48 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East region.