Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Inox Wind signs pact for 92 MW-projects with Integrum Energy Infrastructure

Business

Inox Wind signs pact for 92 MW-projects with Integrum Energy Infrastructure

Press Trust of India
Published on

Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure for 92 mega watt (MW) of wind power projects. In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising 2 MW turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.



Inox Wind shall supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by Q3 of FY 22 for captive customers. The company said the agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

Also read: WoodenStreet to invest $5 mn on warehouse expansion; hire 300 people

This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of three months which consisted of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka, it added. Shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.82 per cent higher at Rs 71.20 apiece on BSE.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spring Sales March Expo Lets Buyers Meet Chinese Suppliers In Real-Time Without Travel
By March 9, 2021

Inox Wind signs pact for 92 MW-projects with Integrum Energy Infrastructure
By March 9, 2021

WoodenStreet to invest $5 mn on warehouse expansion; hire 300 people
By March 9, 2021

OTT

CII welcomes toolkit for OTT self-regulation

EdTech

Byju’s set to acquire Toppr Technologies Pvt

Technology

ITC to drive digital transformation through Young Digital Innovators Lab
To Top
Loading...