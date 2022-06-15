Jio-bp to power Zomato’s EV journey

Jio-bp — the fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and supermajor bp — on Wednesday said it will provide battery swapping facility to Electric Vehicles (EVs) of food delivery app Zomato.









Jio-bp said it has entered into an agreement with the food delivery firm “to support Zomato’s commitment towards The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative of 100 per cent EV fleet by 2030.” “Towards the same, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery,” it said in a statement.

Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs.

The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment. “With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments,” the statement said.