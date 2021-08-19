LetsTransport has strengthened its tech leadership team by onboarding Parijat Rathore as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). This appointment will further strengthen LetsTransport core engineering and product teams with the aim to offer seamless user experience to its customers on the platform. Parijat Rathore will head a robust tech team at LetsTransport.

Parijat brings in rich engineering experience of both, building from scratch and scaling up products for a 100-10k journey. At LetsTransport, he will be leading the engineering functions and will be responsible for building an A+ engineering team along with deep rooted innovation spirit, building right pivots around delivering high quality products and ensuring a tech focused 20x journey from here onwards. With over 15+ years of experience, Parijat was previously associated with brands like Flipkart, Rivigo and Unicommerce to name a few.

Sudarshan Ravi Jha, CPO and Co-Founder, LetsTransport, said the addition of Parijat will significantly fortify LetsTransport business. “His vast experience in creating scalable superior products will further strengthen our ability to deliver superior experiences to truckers as well as enterprises.”

Parijat Rathore, CTO, LetsTransport, said currently valued at USD 215 billion, the logistics sector has a huge potential of growth. “As a major part of this sector is still unorganized, India’s cost on logistics stands one of the highest compared to developed countries. This sector needs effective executions, and with government initiatives like “Make in India” this is just the right time to make logistics cost effective and efficient. I am very excited to be part of LetsTransport’s growth story and I look forward to building products that will further help consolidate business further.”

Known as a leading logistic player in the market, LetsTransport hired 400+ employees soon after its Series B funding. The start-up caters to sectors across retail, FMCG and e-commerce, distribution and 3PL companies. They are the first movers to identify and empathize with the underserved urban trucker community, playing a huge role in making them a part of the mainstream economy.