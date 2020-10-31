‘BehruPriya’, a 4-episode web series with suspense, mystery and romance by KOOKU OTT app

Kooku OTT App has launched its latest web series BehruPriya, which guarantees viewers a cocktail of suspense, mystery and romance. The latest web series has been released by Kooku OTT App as per its October monthly calendar of release of new programs. It had earlier announced release of four new web series during October 2020. The new series launched during October 2020 include Love Letter and Chitthi.









As a customer focused app, Kooku had started releasing monthly calendars at the start of the month to keep its subscribers abreast of forthcoming programs. Web series from Kooku have been applauded by the common man. Kooku OTT App has a lineup of successful web series like Golden Hole, SunoSasurji and Woh Teacher. In house script writers of Kooku app write relatable stories thus appealing to the common man. BehruPriya is its latest addition.

Harshvardhan Joshi, Kooku OTT App CEO, said popularity of the series is a testimony of their likeable content. “Our content is being loved by audiences from all cities and age group. Our endeavour is to keep providing our subscribers with refreshingly quality content.”

Launched in January 2020, Kooku OTT app has been offering popular programs on its platform. It has a line-up of hit programs titled Wife for Night, Office Scandal, She-Male, What the F!!!, Chutzpah and ShaadiVivah. Appeal of Kooku App is not only across the length and breadth of India but it also boasts of viewership from countries such as US, UK, Canada and other Countries.

Kooku has 10 lakh active monthly users, with weekly user engagement being over 2 hours and 30 minutes. As a responsible OTT player, Kooku successfully weaves in a social message in the storyline of its programs, thus delivering socially conscious entertainment.

Kooku boasts of an ex-Qualcomm Director as a strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. Kooku is available on Android and on the web.