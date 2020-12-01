Roposo partners with VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 for exclusive audition video

Roposo, India’s largest short video platform, is powering VLCC Femina Miss India 2020, as part of a deep partnership. It is the exclusive social video partner to play a key role in the event’s audition process. Application for the auditions were done exclusively on Roposo.









Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer of Roposo’s parent company Glance, expressed excitement about the partnership with Femina Miss India. “Our mission is to be the most trusted talent showcase platform for India and indeed for the world. Through this partnership with Femina Miss India, Roposo is providing an opportunity to aspirants across India to be part of the biggest beauty pageant in India and earn recognition and awards in the process,” he said.

Rohit Gopakumar, COO Miss India Organization, said the pageant has been privy to several emotions, lots of glamour, immense talent and incredible competitive spirit. He pointed out that the platform has changed many deserving lives and opened avenues that may have once seemed far to reach. “This time the format of the competition has shifted into the digital space. While it may seem challenging for everyone involved, we are looking forward to a thrilling experience and another young exuberant winner who will hold the capacity to bring the Miss World crown to India, yet again.”

To participate in the pageant, the aspiring participants had to create a minimum of three videos on the platform. By hosting the audition process on Roposo, Femina Miss India is now going beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities and tapping into the country as a whole. More than 2,800 participants, including candidates from far flung regions such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands have submitted their application on the short video app. Their videos have been watched more than 350 million times on the platform.

Moreover, Roposo users will have a chance to interact directly with the next Miss India by winning a special talent program hosted on the platform. To be eligible, users will create engaging content on the platform, and two winners – Roposo King and Roposo Queen – will receive the Platinum Creator status on Roposo and get to interact with the next Miss India.

With a six-decade legacy of transforming lives of young talent women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry, VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo, vows to continue its tradition of creating icons with an aim to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation women who have the potential to lead and represent the country in the future.