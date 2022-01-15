Sanfe, India’s revolutionary feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand, has stepped into the beauty category with the name Sanfe Beauty. It has launched 25 new products which are dermatologically tested for facial skin and hair-care.









Sanfe Beauty is a cruelty-free, clean skin and haircare range with the motive of allowing women the freedom to choose to nurture their beauty from within. Driven by consumer insight, Sanfe has curated a new collection of products that aim to empower the women’s beauty choices.

Primarily divided into three categories, namely ‘Promise’, ‘Glo’ and ‘Stunner’, Sanfe’s new beauty range urges women not to neglect their skin and hair needs and make it a part of their daily routine. As an attempt to simplify women’s skin and hair care, the new product range proves to be women’s one-stop-shop for buying all things related to their beauty regime. The products will be available on the company’s website as well as Nykaa, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The price range starts from Rs. 299- 599 making it affordable and relevant across demographics and geographies. And making skincare affordable and accessible with respect to different skin and hair needs.

Harry Sehrawat, Co-founder of Sanfe, said the company is excited to enter the space of women’s beauty with a new line of products. “ Our aim is to empower women and provide them with a solution to their varying skin and hair needs with Sanfe Beauty. We provide curated, clean, cruelty-free products. Our scientifically backed formulas are suited across all skin types and the simplicity of our products ensures results and the performance.”

Sanfe raised a fresh series A funding of $1 million in 2021. The investment comes from the likes of LetsVenture, Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma (Mcaffeine), Arjun Vaidya, Dhimant Parekh among other D2C founders.

The Promise category consists of a range of products for the face, ensuring women keep all promises made to their skin. These products include Face Serum Shots, Face Lush Wash, Face Lush Moisturiser, Face Lush Sunscreen, and many more with the goodness of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide.

Also Read: Economists want Budget to support economic recovery amid third wave of COVID-19 infections

The Stunner category offers hair serums suited for different needs like greying hair, dry and itchy scalp and controlling dandruff. The Glo category consists of products for brightening of lip, skin on the neck, brightening and softening elbows, under-eye lightening, and much more.