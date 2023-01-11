TPV Technology, one of the world’s leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers has announced the elevation of Atul Jasra as the new country head in India, effective immediately. Prior to this, Atul served the brand as its business head and spearheaded the business and sales for AOC Monitors, Smart Phones, Tablets & LED TVs for India & SAARC.

In his new role, Atul will be responsible for developing and executing strategic plans to achieve sales targets and expand the customer base in India. He will also nurture relationships with the retailer partners and distributor management, and work closely with them on business development for owning and hitting/exceeding annual sales targets.









Commenting on this new role, Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV said, “After working with TPV for almost a decade, I feel privileged to be appointed as the country head for such an accomplished company with its rich legacy, strong brand and quality product portfolio. I have been actively engaged in growing and sustaining the monitors, LED TV’s and smartphone categories and am now really excited to spur the growth of the entire business. TPV is all about innovation and perfection and I look forward to working with the team with utmost commitment & dedication to achieve exponential growth in the coming years.”

With an experience of over 25 years in the consumer electronics sector, Atul is a veteran and has proven his ability to lead an effective sales team, is familiar with all aspects of business management, is adept at forecasting & planning promotions and has a history of increasing sales and profitability. With a Masters in Business Management, Atul joined AOC in 2014 and was responsible for establishing the tablet and smartphone business vertical for AOC.

Prior to this, he was instrumental in launching and establishing HCL ME tablets in India. He has also been part of some of the other successful launches in the country including Casio Watches & Digital Cameras and INQ Mobile in the past and has a proven track record of delivering stellar returns.

TPV is one of the world’s leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips.

We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.