V-Logis sets up state-of-the-art warehouse facility in TN

Logistics and warehouse service provider V-Logis has set up a new state-of-the-art warehouse facility in neighbouring Thiruvallur district, aimed at serving businesses across sectors.









V-Logis is the warehousing and 3PL arm of V-Trans (India) Ltd and the new warehouse facility is spread across on an one lakh sq ft land in Pattabiram, Poonamallee Taluk in that district, a company statement said on Thursday. “..our V-Logis Chennai Warehouse stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence. With substantial capacity, robust infrastructure and meticulous safety provisions, this facility elevates industry standards.”

V-Trans (India) Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Shah said.

The facility is equipped with an array of amenities, including a protective canopy, turbo vents for optimal ventilation and skylights that harness the power of natural lighting. The property is fortified with fire safety measures, including strategically placed hydrants and hose reels, providing a secure environment for all operations. V-Trans (India) Ltd has around 1,000 branches, 2,500 vehicles and has over 3,300 employees, the company said.