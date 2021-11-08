Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Vector Green, Evergreen Power tie up to develop 300MW wind projects in India

Vector Green, Evergreen Power tie up to develop 300MW wind projects in India

Business

Vector Green, Evergreen Power tie up to develop 300MW wind projects in India

Press Trust of India
Published on

Vector Green along with Evergreen Power will develop around 300 MW of wind power projects in India. Both the entities have inked an MoU (memorandum of understanding) in this regard.



“Vector Green Energy Pvt Ltd (Vector Green) and Evergreen Power Mauritius Pvt Ltd (Evergreen Power) have entered into a MoU to develop around 300 MW of wind power projects in India through greenfield development,” a company statement said. Vector Green is a renewables focused Independent Power Producer (IPP), wholly-owned by funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India LLP.

Also read: SBI Card to raise Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds

Evergreen Power is a development centric renewable energy platform, headquartered in Illinois, USA, involved in developing, constructing and managing renewable, including wind, solar, hybrid and battery storage projects. It has its project footprint in the USA and India. With this partnership, Vector Green intends to significantly expand its wind footprint capitalising on the re-emerging wind opportunity. Vector Green shall invest in these wind power developments subject to customary due diligence and agreed milestones.

Vector Green has 650 MW of operating renewable capacity of which currently only 23 MW is wind, and is developing an additional 90MWp of solar in Gujarat. Evergreen Power has recently been awarded PPAs under the auction conducted by SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) and is also developing a pipeline of another 250MW. Subject to the provisions of the MoU and the definitive documents, these projects will be taken over and implemented by Vector Green in accordance with provisions of the PPA and other bid documents.

The parties also agreed to explore expansion of the partnership beyond this initial wind capacity. This is a synergistic partnership between Vector Green and Evergreen and both parties expect to draw upon each other’s expertise to profitably develop wind power projects, the statement said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Com Min report

Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Com Min report
By November 8, 2021
Vector Green, Evergreen Power tie up to develop 300MW wind projects in India

Vector Green, Evergreen Power tie up to develop 300MW wind projects in India
By November 8, 2021
Campari India hopes to become 5th largest international spirits player by 2025

Campari India hopes to become 5th largest international spirits player by 2025
By November 8, 2021
Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
Arcana raises Rs 17 cr in funding led by Republic Crypto, Woodstock

Funding News

Arcana gets USD 2.3 mn in funding from Republic Crypto, Woodstock, others
World View offers 5-day balloon voyage to edge of space, priced at $50,000 per seat

Travel

World View offers 5-day balloon voyage to edge of space, $50,000 per seat
To Top
Loading...