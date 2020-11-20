Xiaomi sells over 13 million devices across India

Xiaomi has revealed that it sold over 13 million devices, including smartTV, power banks and smartphones, across India, and recorded over eight per cent growth in sales. In 2019, Xiaomi sold about 12 million devices, including 8.5 million smartphones, during the festive season.









The Chinese tech-major in a statement said Mi India recorded a significant demand for ecosystem products during the festive sales and sold over four million devices driven by TVs, streaming devices, trimmers, smart bands, audio products, and power banks etc. It revealed that Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speaker were amongst the top favorites for consumers. Mi Box 4k and Mi TV Stick continued to be the top selling streaming devices on e-commerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart.

Raghu Reddy, Mi India Chief Business Officer, said the company introduced a wide selection of products and coupled it up with great offers and initiatives like the Mi Smart Upgrade to meet the consumers requirements. He said they are looking forward to a higher demand in the fourth quarter and gearing up to end the year on a high note. “We are thrilled to share that Mi India registered its highest ever sales during this festive season with 13 million devices across smartphones and other product categories.”

Xiaomi saw an unprecedented demand from first time users, as well as existing users. Moreover, it reached the milestone of 10 million sales for Made in India Mi Power Banks during the festive season. The sales of Mi Air Purifiers also grew by 100 per cent. The company also stated that over 4.5 lakh Mi TVs and Home Entertainment products were sold during Diwali, with 4K TVs recording the biggest growth in demand over last year. Its larger screen size of 50/55 inch had over 50 per cent growth vis-a-vis last year.