A29 Wellbeing Begins a New Chapter in India’s Premium Activewear Landscape

A29 Wellbeing Begins a New Chapter in India’s Premium Activewear Landscape

A29 Wellbeing Begins a New Chapter in India’s Premium Activewear Landscape

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
India’s premium activewear space welcomes a transformative new player as entrepreneur Isha Jain launches A29 Wellbeing, a brand dedicated to merging performance with purpose. Built on the philosophy of mindful movement and holistic wellness, A29 reimagines activewear as more than just gym gear — it’s a daily lifestyle companion.

The brand positions itself at the intersection of fashion, comfort, and conscious living, appealing to those who see fitness as an extension of self-expression and balance.

A Campaign That Embodies the Philosophy

To bring A29’s ethos to life, a stunning launch film produced by Wiseguys Films and directed by Abhay Raha introduces the brand’s soul. Through serene yet powerful visuals, the film captures wellness as an everyday practice, not a fleeting trend.

Bringing A29 Wellbeing to life was a creatively enriching journey, shared Sanjay Narang, Executive Producer at Wiseguys Films. Isha’s clarity of vision allowed us to create something timeless and deeply authentic.

A29 Wellbeing: India’s Premium Activewear 

A29 Wellbeing: Designed for Daily Balance

The A29 Wellbeing collection features versatile, lightweight, and breathable pieces for both men and women — including tees, leggings, joggers, sports bras, shorts, hooded vests, and thoughtfully curated accessories such as yoga mats, bags, caps, and bottles. Each piece is designed to blend form and function seamlessly, allowing wearers to transition from studio sessions to streetwear with ease.

Founder Isha Jain explains, A29 Wellbeing comes from my own journey of choosing balance and intentional movement. I wanted to create a brand that elevates daily rituals — helping people feel grounded, energized, and connected.

The creative team behind A29 Wellbeing describes the campaign as a philosophy in motion. We didn’t want to just launch a brand — we wanted to announce a way of life,said director Abhay Raha. The result is a film that feels global yet deeply rooted in authenticity. It’s a mood — suspended between science and soul.

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Vikram Adhikari, who leads A29’s marketing, adds, A29 is about mindful living. Fitness today isn’t confined to gyms; it’s about how people express their energy through movement and creativity. Our collection mirrors that spirit — dynamic, conscious, and alive.

With its debut, A29 Wellbeing isn’t just entering the market — it’s inspiring a new cultural shift toward intentional living, conscious design, and wellness through movement.

