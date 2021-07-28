Bitsz, a made in India crypto exchange, facilitating over 30 mn transactions per sec

Crypto markets have had a great rally of late. Total market cap for all cryptocurrencies crossed 2 trillion dollar mark. This impressive rally was fuelled by big money investors’ like Greyscale investments and Microstrategy. Due to this long positive rally, we saw a huge spike in the number of users or crypto investors. Due to huge numbers hitting exchanges, few exchange servers dropped and few big exchanges have reinstated minimum deposits for new users to control load on servers. Bitsz was created keeping this in mind. Our mission is to save the world of cryptocurrency exchanges.









Every time there is a huge spike in trading volumes, we have seen many exchange servers get crashed. We want to give a robust technology which can handle 30 million + transactions per second, says Naveen Kumar, Founder, Bitsz. Bitsz is a platform for the future. It has been designed as a one-stop place for all your trading needs. It is powered by the fastest trading engine that can support upto 30 million transactions per second and also monitors for market manipulation using machine learning. A topic related to Bitsz was trending on Twitter for 5 hours yesterday. For the uninitiated, Bitsz is a Made in India’, Crypto exchange for the world.

Security is of paramount importance at Bitsz. Apart from regular 2 factor authenticator and other security features that most of the top exchanges give, they are giving their users insurance on wallets on the exchange. They have partnered with Fireblocks for providing insurance on hot wallets, cold wallets and Warm wallets. So, if ever an unfortunate event occurs in this digital era, they will ensure that every penny on their exchange is safe and secure. Even though the Blockchain technology is relatively secure, there are bad apples and loopholes everywhere, and Bitsz has completely eliminated those flaws. Next comes the UI. The UI of Bitsz has been designed to be user friendly and simple to use.

Bitsz offers you advanced features but with a simple User interface, which means you can enjoy all the features without getting stuck in between. Bitsz comes laced for all advanced technologies to make the entire process smooth and seamless. Bitsz is extremely secure, easy to use, and lists over a hundred tokens. One also gets the facility to purchase crypto using credit or debit cards, and with the help of Artificial Intelligence, one can be assured that the best prices would be fetched to them. Bitsz has big plans for the future.

Since it was designed to be futuristic and global in outlook, Bitsz wants to expand soon and incorporate instant lending and borrowing, arbitrage trading and other exciting features into its features. The future is crypto, and Bitsz is a truly Indian platform designed for the Crypto world! For more information, please visit: bitsz.io. Image: Think Crypto, Think Bitsz