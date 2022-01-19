The world’s first crypto native social platform – Sahicoin has raised $1.75 million in the latest seed round led by Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital Ventures and other institutional investors. The fresh round of funding will be used to scale the team across engineering and product, and expand the platform.









Sahicoin, founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput and Melbin Thomas, aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions. The platform brings together crypto experts and new investors to share crypto updates, trends, knowledge and intelligent signals.

Ramnik Arora, FTX, says that for most people crypto is noisy and inaccessible. “We need a product like Sahicoin that helps people make responsible investing decisions.” Vaibhav Domkundwar, from Better Capital, said millions of users who start their crypto and Web3 journey struggle to understand the underlying assets to make the correct investment decisions. “Sahicoin is the only education-first app that helps users learn about crypto and Web3 assets from trusted experts and friends to invest smartly and confidently. We are excited to partner with the Sahicoin team as they unlock their full vision.”

Amit Nayak, Co-founder of Sahicoin, highlighted that since crypto is global by nature, the platform’s growth too, is not just limited to India. “We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem.

The Sahicoin app is available on both Android and iOS, where users get simplified crypto knowledge, follow the best-performing portfolios, test investment strategies and earn points and rewards. Current users and experts are from India, US, Canada, UK, Singapore, UAE and five other countries.

Sahicoin is a global social network of crypto enthusiasts and market experts, where users get the latest crypto news, trustworthy crypto recommendations and discover market insights effortlessly from the community. The platform wants to empower these next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions through simple and intelligent flashcards.