Gerard Butler Returns as Stoick in How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Trailer

Fans of How to Train Your Dragon received an electrifying update this week with the highly anticipated release of the first trailer for Universal Pictures’ live-action adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks Animation franchise. Set to premiere on June 13, 2025, the film promises a reimagined take on the Viking world, featuring the return of Gerard Butler in the iconic role of Stoick the Vast.

The trailer opens with breathtaking visuals of Berk, the Viking island where dragons and humans coexist. Fans of the original trilogy will recognize the familiar setting, now brought to life with stunning realism. With Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as Astrid, the trailer showcases the duo’s chemistry as they navigate their dangerous yet thrilling bond with dragons.

However, the biggest surprise is Gerard Butler’s reappearance as Stoick, the resilient Viking chieftain and father of Hiccup. Known for his deep, authoritative voice, Gerard Butler’s portrayal of Stoick in the original animated series won hearts, making his return a nostalgic and powerful moment for fans. The trailer reveals Stoick guiding Hiccup through moments of courage and leadership, embodying the wisdom and strength that made the character unforgettable.

A Tribute to the Original Trilogy

Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the animated trilogy, the live-action adaptation aims to honour the source material while introducing fresh elements. The original How to Train Your Dragon trilogy grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide and remains a cornerstone of modern animation storytelling. The live-action trailer captures the heart of the franchise, showcasing the bond between Hiccup and Toothless, the last Night Fury, along with glimpses of new, awe-inspiring dragon designs.

DeBlois, serving as director, writer, and producer, ensures that the live-action adaptation stays true to the spirit of the original. In a statement, he emphasized, “Our goal is to bring the world of Berk to life in a way that feels both familiar and refreshingly new for fans of all ages.”

The Return of Gerard Butler

Butler’s return as Stoick is more than a casting decision—it’s a heartfelt nod to the original series. While Thames and Parker bring fresh energy to their roles, Butler’s reprisal bridges the animated and live-action worlds. Sources revealed that the idea of bringing back Butler was a deliberate choice to honor the legacy of the original cast while introducing the franchise to a new generation.

Gerard Butler, who is celebrated for action-heavy roles in 300 and the Olympus Has Fallen series, expressed excitement about returning to Berk. “Stoick has always been a deeply personal character for me. Reprising this role in such a transformative adaptation is a privilege,” he shared in an interview.

What’s Next for Fans?

Alongside the trailer release, Universal confirmed a robust promotional campaign leading up to the film’s release. Fans can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights into the film’s ambitious visual effects, which aim to seamlessly blend live action with CGI dragons.

The trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon has already sparked conversations online, with fans praising its visual fidelity and Butler’s return. As the countdown to June 2025 begins, the film is shaping up to be a fitting tribute to one of the most cherished animated franchises of all time.