Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the announcement of its 2025 Oscar nominations due to the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. The decision comes as the Academy seeks to give its members more time to vote, acknowledging the widespread impact of the fires on the local community. Initially set for January 17, the Oscar nominations will now be revealed on January 23. This marks the second delay after an earlier extension was announced last week.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed empathy for those affected. “We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” the statement read. “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.”

Changes to the Oscars Schedule

In addition to the nomination delay, the Academy has cancelled its annual nominees’ luncheon, which was scheduled for February 10. This marks only the second cancellation of the event since its inception in 1982, the first being in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scientific and Technical Awards, initially set for February 18, have also been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

Despite these disruptions, the Oscars telecast remains scheduled for March 2. The Academy emphasized its commitment to honouring those impacted by the wildfires and announced plans to recognize frontline workers during the ceremony.

“As we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry,” the statement continued.

Impact on the Entertainment Industry

The wildfires have disrupted the Oscars and highlighted the entertainment industry’s resilience and adaptability. The Recording Academy confirmed that the Grammy Awards will proceed as planned on February 2 and will include a tribute to first responders. Hollywood continues to grapple with the challenges posed by the fires. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and the ongoing crisis has strained resources across Los Angeles County. The Academy’s decision reflects a broader understanding of the role the entertainment industry can play in supporting relief efforts during times of crisis.

As Los Angeles battles these devastating wildfires, the Academy has urged people to support the relief efforts. Its actions underscore the importance of prioritizing community well-being over industry timelines.