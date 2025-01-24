Connect with us

Oscars 2025: Full List of Nominations

Oscars 2025 Full List of Nominations Academy Awards 2025 Nominations

Oscars - Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: Full List of Nominations

Screen Plunge
Published on

The 2025 Academy Award nominations have been unveiled, celebrating the past year’s cinematic achievements. Here is the complete list of nominees:

2025 Oscars: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Dominates with 13 Nominations, Historic Firsts, and Shocking Snubs

Best Picture

Anora | The Brutalist | A Complete Unknown | Conclave | Dune: Part Two | Emilia Pérez | I’m Still Here | Nickel Boys | The Substance | Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) | Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) | Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) | Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) | Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) | Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) | Mikey Madison (Anora) | Demi Moore (The Substance) | Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) | Ariana Grande (Wicked) | Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) | Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) | Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora) | Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) | Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) | Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) | Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez) | Sean Baker (Anora) | Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) | Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) | James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold | Conclave – Peter Straughan | Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard | Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes | Sing Sing – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – Sean Baker | The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold | A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg | September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David | The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Song

“Never Too Late” (Never Too Late) – Elton John | “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez) | “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez) | “Like A Bird” (Sing Sing) | “The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist | Conclave | Emilia Pérez | Wicked | The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here – Brazil | The Girl with the Needle – Denmark | Emilia Pérez – France | The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany | Flow – Latvia

Best Animated Feature

Flow | Inside Out 2 | Memoir of a Snail | Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | The Wild Robot

Other Key Categories

Best Documentary Feature: Black Box Diaries, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat, Sugarcane

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Maria, Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects: Alien: Romulus, Better Man, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wicked

This year’s Oscars promise to be fiercely competitive, with Emilia Pérez leading in multiple categories.


2025 Oscars: 'Emilia Pérez' Dominates with 13 Nominations, Historic Firsts, and Shocking Snubs

