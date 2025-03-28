Nicole Kidman’s Thriller ‘Holland’ on Amazon Prime Video Fails to Deliver Excitement

Nicole Kidman’s latest thriller, Holland, lands on Amazon Prime Video with an impressive cast and an intriguing setting, but unfortunately, the film struggles to maintain any real suspense or excitement. Directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), the movie attempts to blend suburban drama with mystery, yet it ultimately unfolds as a slow-paced and underwhelming thriller that fails to leave a lasting impact.

A Picturesque but Dull Setting

Set in the seemingly charming town of Holland, Michigan, known for its tulips and Dutch heritage, the film follows Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman), a restless Midwestern mom who begins to suspect that her husband, Fred (Matthew Macfadyen), may not be the ordinary optometrist he claims to be. What begins as mild curiosity soon spirals into a full-blown investigation as Nancy (Nicole Kidman), with the help of her close friend Dave (Gael García Bernal), starts uncovering unsettling clues about Fred’s secret life.

Despite its rich setting, Holland fails to make full use of its unique backdrop. While the town’s Dutch festivals, massive windmills, and quaint suburban life could have provided the film with a visually distinct and atmospheric feel, these elements remain largely underutilized.

A Story That Struggles to Find Its Footing

The film presents itself as a psychological thriller, yet it lacks the gripping tension necessary to keep audiences engaged. The first two-thirds of the movie drag, with Nancy’s (Nicole Kidman) daily life feeling more mundane than mysterious. Her biggest concerns seem to be dealing with her moody teenage son, Harry (Jude Hill), and figuring out if the babysitter, Candy (Rachel Sennott), stole one of her pearl earrings.

As Nancy’s (Nicole Kidman) suspicions grow, the film builds toward a third-act twist that is meant to shock—but instead feels forced and implausible. While Holland takes a darker turn toward the end, it comes too late to salvage the sluggish pacing that dominates most of the movie.

Missed Opportunities and Wasted Talent

One of the most frustrating aspects of Holland is how it squanders the talents of its stellar cast.

Nicole Kidman, who has delivered stellar performances in psychological dramas like The Others and Big Little Lies, does her best with the material, but Nancy is a weakly written protagonist. There are hints at a deeper backstory, but they never fully materialize, leaving her character feeling underdeveloped.

Matthew Macfadyen shines as Fred, best known for his Emmy-winning role in Succession. His portrayal of a seemingly dull yet secretly sinister husband is one of the film’s highlights, but even his performance can’t fully redeem the lacklustre script.

Gael García Bernal brings warmth to his role as Nancy’s supportive yet naive friend, Dave. However, his character’s romantic feelings for Nancy lead to some questionable decision-making that doesn’t always feel believable.

A Forgettable Thriller

Despite its promising premise, Holland fails to deliver the tension and excitement expected from a psychological thriller. While it boasts a strong cast and an interesting setting, it lacks the depth, suspense, and emotional stakes needed to make it a compelling watch. For those hoping for an intense mystery, Holland may prove to be more of a snooze-fest than a nail-biter.