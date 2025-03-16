Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Apple TV+

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out

Screen Plunge
Published on

The highly anticipated Formula 1 movie F1, starring Brad Pitt, has finally dropped its first official trailer, offering fans a glimpse of the high-speed action and adrenaline-fueled drama to come. The film, co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2025.

Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes: A Veteran Returns to the Grid

In F1, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver making a dramatic return to the sport after years away from the track. The trailer showcases the Hollywood icon in full racing gear, tearing through the Silverstone Circuit, one of Formula 1’s most legendary venues.

Pitt’s co-star, Damson Idris, joins him as a younger driver, while Oscar-winner Javier Bardem plays the head of the fictional team APX GP, adding a layer of intensity and leadership to the storyline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. (@warnerbros)

Filming at Real Races for Authenticity

Unlike most racing movies that rely heavily on CGI and green screens, F1 takes a groundbreaking approach by filming real race cars on actual F1 tracks. Extensive filming took place at the 2023 and 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, capturing realistic race sequences that will put viewers in the driver’s seat.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, revealed that Pitt and Idris drove actual race cars. The team worked with Mercedes-AMG, one of the most dominant forces in F1, to modify and engineer race-ready Formula 2 cars equipped with unique cameras and transmitters to capture high-speed action like never before.

Red Bull Feared Villain Role in Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie, Jerry Bruckheimer Took 3 Years to Win Them Over

Joseph Kosinski credits Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff for pushing the boundaries of realism in the film. “We actually bought six F2 cars and worked with Mercedes engineers to create real race machines that could carry our camera equipment while delivering an authentic driving experience,” Joseph Kosinski said.

A New Era of Racing Films

With the rise of Formula 1’s global popularity, thanks partly to Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, F1 is poised to be one of the biggest motorsport films ever made. The trailer already showcases thrilling race sequences, dramatic spins, and an inside look at the cutthroat world of Formula 1.

Beyond racing, the film is expected to delve into drivers’ emotional and psychological battles, with Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, facing challenges both on and off the track.

Cadillac on the Grid: GM Joins Formula 1 as 11th Team for a Historic 2026 Debut

Release Date and Expectations

Set for release on June 25, 2025, F1 has already generated massive excitement among racing enthusiasts and moviegoers. With a star-studded cast, real-life F1 integration, and a director known for delivering high-intensity action films, F1 is shaping to be a must-watch blockbuster.

With Silverstone, real F1 cars, and Brad Pitt behind the wheel, this movie brings Formula 1 to the big screen like never before. Buckle up—it’s going to be a wild ride!


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Ted Lasso Returns: Apple TV+ Confirms Season 4 with Jason Sudeikis Bill Lawrence

Ted Lasso Returns: Apple TV+ Confirms Season 4 with Jason Sudeikis
By March 17, 2025
How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch
By March 15, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...