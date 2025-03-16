Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out

The highly anticipated Formula 1 movie F1, starring Brad Pitt, has finally dropped its first official trailer, offering fans a glimpse of the high-speed action and adrenaline-fueled drama to come. The film, co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2025.

Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes: A Veteran Returns to the Grid

In F1, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver making a dramatic return to the sport after years away from the track. The trailer showcases the Hollywood icon in full racing gear, tearing through the Silverstone Circuit, one of Formula 1’s most legendary venues.

Pitt’s co-star, Damson Idris, joins him as a younger driver, while Oscar-winner Javier Bardem plays the head of the fictional team APX GP, adding a layer of intensity and leadership to the storyline.

Filming at Real Races for Authenticity

Unlike most racing movies that rely heavily on CGI and green screens, F1 takes a groundbreaking approach by filming real race cars on actual F1 tracks. Extensive filming took place at the 2023 and 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, capturing realistic race sequences that will put viewers in the driver’s seat.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, revealed that Pitt and Idris drove actual race cars. The team worked with Mercedes-AMG, one of the most dominant forces in F1, to modify and engineer race-ready Formula 2 cars equipped with unique cameras and transmitters to capture high-speed action like never before.

Joseph Kosinski credits Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff for pushing the boundaries of realism in the film. “We actually bought six F2 cars and worked with Mercedes engineers to create real race machines that could carry our camera equipment while delivering an authentic driving experience,” Joseph Kosinski said.

A New Era of Racing Films

With the rise of Formula 1’s global popularity, thanks partly to Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, F1 is poised to be one of the biggest motorsport films ever made. The trailer already showcases thrilling race sequences, dramatic spins, and an inside look at the cutthroat world of Formula 1.

Beyond racing, the film is expected to delve into drivers’ emotional and psychological battles, with Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, facing challenges both on and off the track.

Release Date and Expectations

Set for release on June 25, 2025, F1 has already generated massive excitement among racing enthusiasts and moviegoers. With a star-studded cast, real-life F1 integration, and a director known for delivering high-intensity action films, F1 is shaping to be a must-watch blockbuster.

With Silverstone, real F1 cars, and Brad Pitt behind the wheel, this movie brings Formula 1 to the big screen like never before. Buckle up—it’s going to be a wild ride!