‘Mortal Kombat II’ Pushes Release Date to Summer 2026 — What Fans Can Expect

Mortal Kombat II, the highly anticipated sequel to 2021’s reboot of the legendary video game franchise, has officially been delayed. Originally slated for October 24, 2025, Warner Bros. has now moved the film to May 15, 2026, positioning it as a major summer blockbuster.

The move comes as the studio seeks to maximize box office potential by avoiding a crowded fall release calendar. Summer 2026 will also mark the start of a competitive season of tentpole films, but Warner Bros. hopes the franchise’s devoted fan base will help it dominate the box office — much like Sony’s Final Destination: Bloodlines did earlier this year with its May debut.







Returning Cast and New Faces

Directed by Simon McQuoid, who helmed the 2021 reboot, Mortal Kombat II boasts a stacked ensemble cast. Karl Urban leads as fan-favorite Johnny Cage, joining returning stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Chin Han, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Joe Taslim.

The sequel continues the saga of Earthrealm’s fighters as they clash with the dark forces of Outworld in brutal, high-stakes battles. Fans can expect larger-scale fight choreography, epic world-building, and of course, the franchise’s signature fatalities.

Footage Teases More Action and Humor

The first footage was revealed earlier this year at CinemaCon, where New Line Cinema chief Richard Brenner promised “amazing fights, epic battles, and a few fatalities.” The teaser included a glimpse of Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage delivering a self-aware one-liner when a fan asks him about rebooting his old show.

“Nobody wants that,” Johnny Cage quips. “That died in the ’90s.”

The humor-heavy clip quickly made the rounds online, showing that Mortal Kombat II will balance fan service with the irreverent tone of Johnny Cage’s character.

From Game to Screen: A Legacy of Combat

The Mortal Kombat franchise dates back to 1992, when Ed Boon and John Tobias’ video game became a cultural phenomenon for its groundbreaking visuals and over-the-top violence. The first film adaptation arrived in 1995, achieving cult-classic status. The 2021 reboot gave the series fresh life, grossing over $83 million worldwide during the pandemic and drawing strong viewership on HBO Max.

With the sequel, Warner Bros. is betting on nostalgia, upgraded visuals, and expanded lore to draw both longtime gamers and casual action fans.

A Summer Showdown Awaits

By pushing the release to May 2026, Warner Bros. signals confidence in Mortal Kombat II as a summer tentpole capable of going head-to-head with other blockbuster franchises. With James Wan among the producers and a proven fan base, the film could be the franchise’s biggest hit yet.

The wait may be longer than expected, but if the promise of fatalities, Johnny Cage’s antics, and next-level fight sequences holds true, fans will have plenty to look forward to when Earthrealm’s champions return to the big screen.