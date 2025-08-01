Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

MAYA: The Sci-Fi Mythology That Could Redefine the AI Age

MAYA: The Sci-Fi Mythology That Could Redefine the AI Age Anand Gandhi

Mythology

MAYA: The Sci-Fi Mythology That Could Redefine the AI Age

Screen Plunge
Published on

What if the algorithm could see every future—except yours? That’s the central, chilling question at the heart of MAYA, the new transmedia narrative universe created by visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) and acclaimed game designer Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI). Launching on July 31, 2025, MAYA isn’t just another story—it’s a next-generation mythology for a world grappling with invisible algorithmic control and digital surveillance.

Built over four years by their storytelling lab Department of Lore Inc., MAYA spans across novels, films, games, immersive experiences, and toys, forming a richly interconnected world rooted in speculative science, philosophy, and systemic thinking.



The Story Behind MAYA

Set on the planet Neh, the MAYA narrative begins with the novel Maya: Seed Takes Root, releasing globally on August 19, 2025. In this world, a sentient network of trees—known as Maya—acts as a living internet. Every citizen “tethers” to it daily, entering shared dreamscapes to work, learn, and indulge fantasies. Their data fuels predictions, monitored by the immortal Divyas who control not by force, but by shaping desires.

“Why issue commands,” one Divya asks, “when you can manufacture dreams?”

But amid this predictive empire, one person goes dark—and becomes the biggest threat to the system.

A Universe That Demands Questions, Not Followers

Far from the typical dystopia-vs-utopia trope, MAYA explores nuanced battles:

  • Freedom vs Control

  • Innovation vs Stagnation

  • Truth vs Dogma

  • Digital Immortality vs Human Vulnerability

It’s a universe without clear heroes or villains—just competing truths in a complex system. Each storyline reveals radically different species, political histories, and philosophies, designed in collaboration with biologists, linguists, philosophers, and system theorists. The world-building is total—every culture’s architecture, language, and psychology is drawn from the ground up to reflect its unique worldview.

MAYA Is a Story—and a Shield

“We are living through the largest experiment in narrative control in human history,” says Anand Gandhi. “MAYA is a response to that. It doesn’t just entertain—it’s a toolkit for narrative immunity.”

Zain Memon adds, “MAYA isn’t content, it’s a movement. It teaches us how to see the structures behind the stories, and question the systems nudging our choices.”

Though MAYA spans many mediums, each entry point stands on its own. Whether it’s the novel, the upcoming immersive experience, or the gamified systems-based stories, every piece of MAYA offers a lens into a world that looks uncomfortably like our own—just refracted through myth and metaphor.

As our real-world algorithms grow smarter, more manipulative, and less accountable, MAYA asks:

What happens when the only person the algorithm can’t predict… is you?


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Hiding After Filing Sexual Assault, Swatting, and Harassment Claims Lauren Pisciotta

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Hiding After Filing Sexual Assault, Swatting, and Harassment Claims
By August 1, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Triple H Brings WWE Theatrics to the White House With Viral Water Spit Entrance

Triple H Brings WWE Theatrics to the White House With Viral Water Spit Entrance
By August 1, 2025
Tom Holland’s New Spidey Suit Teased for Marvel Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland’s New Spidey Suit Teased for Brand New Day
By August 2, 2025
Marvel’s “Eyes of Wakanda” Now Streaming on Disney+: A Bold New Chapter in Black Panther Lore

Marvel’s “Eyes of Wakanda” Now Streaming on Disney+: A Bold New Chapter in Black Panther Lore
By August 1, 2025
James Gunn Confirms New Superman Film — But It’s Not ‘Superman 2’ DCU Peter Safran

James Gunn Confirms New Superman Film — But It’s Not ‘Superman 2’
By August 1, 2025
Spotify Now Scans Faces for Age Checks in the UK — And It Might Delete Your Account Uk Online Safety Act Spotify Facial Scan

Spotify Now Scans Faces for Age Checks in the UK — And It Might Delete Your Account
By August 2, 2025
Spotify Stock Plummets—Is This the Perfect Buy-the-Dip Moment or a Red Flag?

Spotify Stock Plummets—Is This the Perfect Buy-the-Dip Moment or a Red Flag?
By August 1, 2025
Arch Capital Expands in India With New Global Capabilities Centers ANSR GCC

Arch Capital Expands in India With New Global Capabilities Centers
By August 1, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Spotify Now Scans Faces for Age Checks in the UK — And It Might Delete Your Account Uk Online Safety Act Spotify Facial Scan

Spotify Now Scans Faces for Age Checks in the UK — And It Might Delete Your Account
By August 2, 2025
Imax Partners with Runway AI to Bring AI-Generated Films to the Big Screen

Imax Partners with Runway AI to Bring AI-Generated Films to the Big Screen
By August 1, 2025
PartyNextDoor Launches Immersive Fortnite Concert With Private Jet Ride From Toronto to Miami Drake

PartyNextDoor Launches Immersive Fortnite Concert With Private Jet Ride From Toronto to Miami
By August 1, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Johnson & Johnson Launches The 3rd Opinion to Empower Lung Cancer Patients Across Asia Pacific

Johnson & Johnson Launches The 3rd Opinion to Empower Lung Cancer Patients Across Asia Pacific
By August 1, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike Online Gambling Casinos Slots iGaming

iGaming

Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike
China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’ Donald Trump BRICS Summit BRazil 2025

News

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

iGaming

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
To Top
Loading...