MAYA: The Sci-Fi Mythology That Could Redefine the AI Age

What if the algorithm could see every future—except yours? That’s the central, chilling question at the heart of MAYA, the new transmedia narrative universe created by visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) and acclaimed game designer Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI). Launching on July 31, 2025, MAYA isn’t just another story—it’s a next-generation mythology for a world grappling with invisible algorithmic control and digital surveillance.

Built over four years by their storytelling lab Department of Lore Inc., MAYA spans across novels, films, games, immersive experiences, and toys, forming a richly interconnected world rooted in speculative science, philosophy, and systemic thinking.







The Story Behind MAYA

Set on the planet Neh, the MAYA narrative begins with the novel Maya: Seed Takes Root, releasing globally on August 19, 2025. In this world, a sentient network of trees—known as Maya—acts as a living internet. Every citizen “tethers” to it daily, entering shared dreamscapes to work, learn, and indulge fantasies. Their data fuels predictions, monitored by the immortal Divyas who control not by force, but by shaping desires.

“Why issue commands,” one Divya asks, “when you can manufacture dreams?”

But amid this predictive empire, one person goes dark—and becomes the biggest threat to the system.

A Universe That Demands Questions, Not Followers

Far from the typical dystopia-vs-utopia trope, MAYA explores nuanced battles:

Freedom vs Control

Innovation vs Stagnation

Truth vs Dogma

Digital Immortality vs Human Vulnerability

It’s a universe without clear heroes or villains—just competing truths in a complex system. Each storyline reveals radically different species, political histories, and philosophies, designed in collaboration with biologists, linguists, philosophers, and system theorists. The world-building is total—every culture’s architecture, language, and psychology is drawn from the ground up to reflect its unique worldview.

MAYA Is a Story—and a Shield

“We are living through the largest experiment in narrative control in human history,” says Anand Gandhi. “MAYA is a response to that. It doesn’t just entertain—it’s a toolkit for narrative immunity.”

Zain Memon adds, “MAYA isn’t content, it’s a movement. It teaches us how to see the structures behind the stories, and question the systems nudging our choices.”

Though MAYA spans many mediums, each entry point stands on its own. Whether it’s the novel, the upcoming immersive experience, or the gamified systems-based stories, every piece of MAYA offers a lens into a world that looks uncomfortably like our own—just refracted through myth and metaphor.

As our real-world algorithms grow smarter, more manipulative, and less accountable, MAYA asks:

What happens when the only person the algorithm can’t predict… is you?



