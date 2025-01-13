Timothée Chalamet to Host and Perform on SNL: A Move Linked to Bob Dylan Biopic?

Timothée Chalamet, lauded for his roles in Dune and Call Me by Your Name, is set to take on an exciting dual role as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on January 25, 2025. This marks the third time the Oscar-nominated actor will host the iconic show. Still, his debut as a musical guest has sparked intrigue and speculation about his intentions—likely tied to his critically acclaimed portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

SNL Season 50 Returns in Style

SNL’s highly anticipated 50th season resumes with a star-studded lineup in January. Kicking things off on January 18, Dave Chappelle will host for the fourth time, with rising rapper GloRilla as the musical guest. Timothée Chalamet will step into the spotlight a week later, making history as one of the few non-professional musicians to serve as both host and musical guest.

Notably, this dual role on SNL is rare. Only four non-musicians achieved the feat before Timothée Chalamet. The last instance was in 1995 when Deion Sanders took on both responsibilities.

Chalamet’s Connection to Bob Dylan

The timing of Timothée Chalamet’s double duty on SNL is no coincidence. It closely follows his role in A Complete Unknown, a biographical drama in which he portrays folk legend Bob Dylan. The film, which opened to rave reviews over the holidays, showcases Chalamet’s transformative performance and vocal abilities. Unlike many biopics that rely on dubbing or pre-recorded tracks, Chalamet performs Dylan’s songs himself, capturing the musician’s signature tone and style without resorting to caricature.

Given his impressive work in the film, there’s widespread speculation that Chalamet will use SNL’s stage to perform two Bob Dylan tracks featured in the movie. Such a move would not only highlight his versatility as an actor and musician but also serve as a strategic push during awards season as A Complete Unknown continues to generate buzz.

A Bold Career Move

Chalamet’s decision to perform on SNL underscores his commitment to challenging himself creatively. While fans might remember his comedic appearances in previous SNL episodes—most notably as his alter ego “Lil Timmy Tim”—this appearance signals a shift toward a more mature and multifaceted presentation of his talents.

Critics and fans alike have lauded Timothée Chalamet’s ability to surprise and innovate, from his high school rap persona to unexpected promotional stunts, such as appearing on College GameDay. His SNL appearance is another example of his unpredictability and flair for blending artistry with entertainment.

Celebrating 50 Years of SNL

Chalamet’s episode is part of a broader celebration for SNL’s 50th season, which includes a primetime anniversary special on February 16 and a four-part documentary series debuting on Peacock on January 16. The season showcases the show’s enduring cultural relevance and its ability to attract top talent from various industries.

Whether Timothée Chalamet’s musical performance channels Bob Dylan or introduces something entirely unexpected, his appearance is shaping up to be a memorable moment in SNL’s storied history. Fans can tune in to NBC or stream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET to witness this highly anticipated episode.