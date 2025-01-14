Connect with us

Carrie Underwood, Village People, and Lee Greenwood to Perform at Trump Inauguration

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration events will feature a star-studded lineup, including Carrie Underwood, Village People, and Lee Greenwood performances. As Trump prepares to take the oath of office on January 20 at the U.S. Capitol, these artists will bring their voices and music to the historic occasion.

Carrie Underwood, the 2005 American Idol winner, expressed her excitement and honor at being invited to perform. Underwood said in a statement shared via The Associated Press, “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and look to the future.”

Patriotic Performances Lined Up

Carrie Underwood will perform America the Beautiful during the swearing-in ceremony, accompanied by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. Her performance underscores the emphasis on unity and patriotism that Trump’s inaugural committee has promised to deliver.

Lee Greenwood, known for his iconic song “God Bless the U.S.A.”, will also perform at the events. Greenwood has long been a favourite at conservative gatherings, and his inclusion adds a deeply patriotic tone to the festivities.

Opera singer Christopher Macchio is also slated to perform, adding a touch of classical music to the lineup.

Donald Trump Appoints First Female Chief of Staff Susie Wiles amid Billie Eilish ‘War on Women’

Village People: Bridging Divides Through Music

The Village People, the ‘70s disco group famous for hits like Y.M.C.A. and Macho Man, will bring their high-energy performance to one of Trump’s inaugural balls and a rally in Washington leading up to the inauguration. Their songs have been a staple at Trump’s rallies, with Y.M.C.A. becoming an unofficial anthem during his campaign.

The band addressed potential backlash from their appearance in a statement on Facebook: “We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear; however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics. Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign.”

They emphasized the importance of unity in their decision to perform: “We believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music, which is why Village People will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has highlighted the importance of these performances in promoting a spirit of togetherness during a politically charged time. In a statement, they praised the artists for their willingness to participate and emphasized the role of music in bridging divides.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. These musical performances aim to celebrate the occasion while fostering a sense of unity as the nation moves forward.

For those eager to witness the festivities, the lineup promises a mix of patriotism, nostalgia, and musical excellence.


