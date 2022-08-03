Connect with us

Protectt.ai sets up product innovation centre in Chennai

Cybersecurity

Press Trust of India
Published on

Protectt.ai, a cyber security start-up has set up its product innovation centre in the city that would cater to the mobile security defence needs of banking and financial institutions, the company said on Wednesday.



The centre in Chennai would bring in the company’s digital ecosystem including clients, partners, start-ups to nurture innovative mobile digital solutions in the cyber defence area. “This product innovation centre will give a boost to place India at centre stage of the world dynamics on advance mobile applications security solutions for organisations,” a company statement said here.

“..our mission is to deliver best in class mobile application, device and transaction security solutions to the industry and safeguard mobile application usage to enhance customer experience,” company founder-CEO Manish Mimani said. “We aim to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat in mobile cyber threat defence area by developing self-reliance, provide import substitution, stimulate digital innovation and develop talent in deep technology space,” he said.


By August 3, 2022
