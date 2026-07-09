Houston ICE Shooting Mexican Construction Worker Dies : Family Demands Answers

The fatal shooting of a Mexican construction worker by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has triggered growing calls for an independent investigation, as family members, civil rights groups and elected officials challenge the federal government’s account of the incident.

The victim, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, died Tuesday after being shot during an immigration enforcement operation in Houston’s historic Magnolia Park neighborhood. His family says he was a hardworking father with no criminal convictions who had spent decades building homes and supporting his family while pursuing legal immigration status.

Family Rejects ICE Version of Events

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Lorenzo Salgado Araujo ignored officers’ commands and attempted to ram an ICE vehicle during a targeted enforcement operation. The agency stated that an officer fired in self-defense after the alleged collision.

However, Salgado Araujo’s family strongly disputes that account. Speaking at a news conference, his son, Ronaldo Salgado, described his father as a construction business owner who routinely transported workers to residential building sites each morning.

“He did not deserve to die,” Ronaldo Salgado said, adding that his father should be remembered as “a husband, a father and a job creator,” rather than simply another immigration headline.

The family says Salgado Araujo had lived in the United States for approximately 35 years without any criminal convictions and had recently begun the legal process of obtaining a work permit.

Questions Raised Over Incident

Civil rights organizations and Democratic lawmakers are questioning the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have urged federal authorities to release all available evidence, including body-camera footage, surveillance video and photographs of the vehicles involved.

Representatives for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had not publicly released video evidence of the incident as of Wednesday.

A bystander video circulating on social media shows a wounded man lying on the ground while handcuffed, groaning in pain as several federal officers stand nearby. The footage begins after the shooting and does not capture the events leading up to it.

The family argues that without complete video evidence, it remains impossible to verify ICE’s description of what occurred.

Congressman, Activists Seek Independent Review

Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia joined immigrant advocacy groups in calling for an independent investigation.

Garcia stated that Salgado Araujo had no known criminal convictions, contradicting suggestions that he posed a serious public safety threat.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) also demanded an outside review rather than allowing ICE to investigate its own officers.

LULAC President Roman Palomares criticized what he described as a lack of transparency in previous federal investigations involving immigration enforcement.

The organization announced a reward for witnesses who may possess photographs or video recordings of the encounter.

Family Says Victim Was Pursuing Legal Status

Ronaldo Salgado said his father had spent decades building homes across the Houston area while raising three sons who are American citizens.

According to the family, Salgado Araujo recently began working with immigration attorneys to regularize his legal status after years of focusing on supporting his family.

He had reportedly completed biometric screening, submitted required documentation, and attended official appointments as part of that process.

His son believes his father would have cooperated fully had he recognized that federal law enforcement officers were attempting to stop him.

“If he had known it was law enforcement, he would have complied,” Ronaldo Salgado said.

International Attention Grows

The incident has also drawn attention from Mexican officials.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the killing and indicated her government is evaluating possible diplomatic or legal responses while seeking additional information from U.S. authorities.

The shooting comes amid intensified immigration enforcement operations across the United States, with federal agencies significantly increasing arrests in recent weeks following expanded congressional funding for immigration enforcement.

Immigrant advocacy groups argue the Houston case underscores broader concerns regarding the use of force during immigration operations and the need for greater accountability.

Investigation Underway

According to federal officials, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is leading the investigation into the shooting, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation is separately examining the alleged assault on a federal officer.

For Salgado Araujo’s family, however, the focus remains on ensuring a transparent investigation.

They say the 52-year-old construction worker should be remembered for the life he built rather than the circumstances of his death—a man who spent more than three decades pursuing the American dream while supporting his family and creating employment opportunities for others.