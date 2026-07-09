Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Houston ICE Shooting Mexican Construction Worker Dies : Family Demands Answers

Houston ICE Shooting Mexican Construction Worker Dies Family Demands Answers Lorenzo Salgado Araujo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

immigration Politics

Houston ICE Shooting Mexican Construction Worker Dies : Family Demands Answers

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

The fatal shooting of a Mexican construction worker by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has triggered growing calls for an independent investigation, as family members, civil rights groups and elected officials challenge the federal government’s account of the incident.

The victim, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, died Tuesday after being shot during an immigration enforcement operation in Houston’s historic Magnolia Park neighborhood. His family says he was a hardworking father with no criminal convictions who had spent decades building homes and supporting his family while pursuing legal immigration status.

Family Rejects ICE Version of Events

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Lorenzo Salgado Araujo ignored officers’ commands and attempted to ram an ICE vehicle during a targeted enforcement operation. The agency stated that an officer fired in self-defense after the alleged collision.

However, Salgado Araujo’s family strongly disputes that account. Speaking at a news conference, his son, Ronaldo Salgado, described his father as a construction business owner who routinely transported workers to residential building sites each morning.

“He did not deserve to die,” Ronaldo Salgado said, adding that his father should be remembered as “a husband, a father and a job creator,” rather than simply another immigration headline.

The family says Salgado Araujo had lived in the United States for approximately 35 years without any criminal convictions and had recently begun the legal process of obtaining a work permit.

Questions Raised Over Incident

Civil rights organizations and Democratic lawmakers are questioning the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have urged federal authorities to release all available evidence, including body-camera footage, surveillance video and photographs of the vehicles involved.

Representatives for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had not publicly released video evidence of the incident as of Wednesday.

A bystander video circulating on social media shows a wounded man lying on the ground while handcuffed, groaning in pain as several federal officers stand nearby. The footage begins after the shooting and does not capture the events leading up to it.

The family argues that without complete video evidence, it remains impossible to verify ICE’s description of what occurred.

Congressman, Activists Seek Independent Review

Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia joined immigrant advocacy groups in calling for an independent investigation.

Garcia stated that Salgado Araujo had no known criminal convictions, contradicting suggestions that he posed a serious public safety threat.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) also demanded an outside review rather than allowing ICE to investigate its own officers.

LULAC President Roman Palomares criticized what he described as a lack of transparency in previous federal investigations involving immigration enforcement.

The organization announced a reward for witnesses who may possess photographs or video recordings of the encounter.

Family Says Victim Was Pursuing Legal Status

Ronaldo Salgado said his father had spent decades building homes across the Houston area while raising three sons who are American citizens.

According to the family, Salgado Araujo recently began working with immigration attorneys to regularize his legal status after years of focusing on supporting his family.

He had reportedly completed biometric screening, submitted required documentation, and attended official appointments as part of that process.

His son believes his father would have cooperated fully had he recognized that federal law enforcement officers were attempting to stop him.

“If he had known it was law enforcement, he would have complied,” Ronaldo Salgado said.

International Attention Grows

The incident has also drawn attention from Mexican officials.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the killing and indicated her government is evaluating possible diplomatic or legal responses while seeking additional information from U.S. authorities.

The shooting comes amid intensified immigration enforcement operations across the United States, with federal agencies significantly increasing arrests in recent weeks following expanded congressional funding for immigration enforcement.

Immigrant advocacy groups argue the Houston case underscores broader concerns regarding the use of force during immigration operations and the need for greater accountability.

Investigation Underway

According to federal officials, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is leading the investigation into the shooting, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation is separately examining the alleged assault on a federal officer.

For Salgado Araujo’s family, however, the focus remains on ensuring a transparent investigation.

They say the 52-year-old construction worker should be remembered for the life he built rather than the circumstances of his death—a man who spent more than three decades pursuing the American dream while supporting his family and creating employment opportunities for others.

  • Houston ICE Shooting Mexican Construction Worker Dies Family Demands Answers Lorenzo Salgado Araujo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Houston ICE Shooting Mexican Construction Worker Dies Family Demands Answers Lorenzo Salgado Araujo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in immigration Politics

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
By July 9, 2026
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
By July 9, 2026
Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight

Disney+

Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’
By July 8, 2026
Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Dream Family Vacation in Greece

E! News

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Dream Family Vacation in Greece
By July 7, 2026
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
By July 4, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 Globally, Unveils GPT-Live Voice AI After Government Security Review

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 Globally, Unveils GPT-Live Voice AI After Government Security Review
By July 9, 2026
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
By July 9, 2026
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is Back, Reviving Ubisoft’s Pirate Classic Xbox Series X|S

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is Back, Reviving Ubisoft’s Pirate Classic
By July 8, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor

Sound Plunge

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor
Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Madonna Shakira BTS

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor Stuart Price Sabrina Carpenter

Album Drop

Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

News

Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech
Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References Confessions II New Album

Album Drop

Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References
Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit, Says Record Labels Handle Producer Payments Pound Town

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained EV cars two-wheelers

Auto

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force: Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years
Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency Heart Attack Kentucky Senator

News

Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency
Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit Norway Erling Haaland

FIFA World Cup

Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
To Top
Loading...