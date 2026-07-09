FBI Charges Lawrence Bishnoi in Hardeep Singh Nijjar Assassination as Global Crime Crackdown Expands

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, for their alleged roles in orchestrating the 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The charges were announced as part of a sweeping multinational law enforcement operation targeting transnational organized crime networks.

The announcement came during a joint press conference involving the FBI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Los Angeles Police Department, and U.S. prosecutors, highlighting growing international cooperation against criminal syndicates operating across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Operation Hardball Targets Global Crime Networks

The charges form part of Operation Hardball, a two-year international investigation that led to criminal cases against 37 defendants allegedly linked to three India-connected organized crime groups.

Authorities said the networks are accused of involvement in a wide range of criminal activities, including racketeering, extortion, kidnappings, firearms trafficking, narcotics distribution, and contract killings.

Law enforcement agencies also conducted coordinated arrests across the United States, Canada, and Europe while continuing to search for several fugitives believed to be hiding in the U.S., India, and Europe.

Officials described the operation as one of the most significant international crackdowns on transnational criminal organizations with alleged links to India.

Bishnoi and Brar Named in Nijjar Murder

According to federal investigators, Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, and Goldy Brar allegedly directed the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

Nijjar served as president of the temple and was a prominent supporter of the Khalistan movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh homeland.

Authorities allege that Bishnoi’s criminal organization routinely targeted religious, political and community leaders in exchange for financial gain.

While Bishnoi remains in custody in India in connection with other criminal cases, Brar has not been arrested. The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Brar’s capture.

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Diplomatic Fallout Continues

Nijjar’s killing triggered one of the most serious diplomatic disputes between India and Canada in recent years.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly stated there were “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the assassination. India rejected those allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Following the dispute, both countries expelled diplomats, further straining bilateral relations.

India had previously designated Nijjar as a wanted Khalistani extremist and had offered a reward for information leading to his arrest. Canada, however, regarded him as a Canadian citizen and community leader.

Financial Crimes Also Under Investigation

Federal prosecutors said the investigation extends beyond the Nijjar case.

Authorities are examining allegations that the criminal syndicates moved illicit proceeds through international financial channels while leveraging corrupt officials to intimidate rivals and obstruct law enforcement investigations.

Investigators also allege that some gang members coordinated criminal activities while detained in correctional facilities.

Officials emphasized that the inquiry remains active and additional charges could follow as evidence continues to emerge.

International Cooperation at the Forefront

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the operation demonstrates the growing coordination among international law enforcement agencies in combating cross-border organized crime.

FBI officials added that criminal organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions pose significant security challenges that require sustained cooperation between governments.

The investigation also involves authorities from several European countries and other international partners.

With Goldy Brar still at large and multiple suspects yet to be apprehended, officials say the global operation is far from over.

The latest developments place renewed attention on the activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while keeping the Nijjar assassination at the center of international legal and diplomatic discussions.