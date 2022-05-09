Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Healthcare major Abbott on Monday said it has launched a test that will help in early detection of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) in human serum and plasma samples.









The company has introduced HBsAg Next Qualitative solution to help improve patient outcomes while maintaining safe blood supplies. This highly sensitive chemiluminescent microparticle immuno assay (CMIA) assists in the early and enhanced detection of HBV in human serum and plasma (blood) samples and in population screening, Abbott said in a statement.

“In India, Hepatitis B screening is vital since it is vastly under diagnosed. With HBsAg Next qualitative assay, laboratories in India can now detect HBV earlier than ever. This will help physicians identify at risk patients sooner, which in turn leads to early treatment and care,” Abbott Senior Associate Director (Medical Affairs, Core Diagnostics) Jaganathan Sickan noted.

This assay represents the next generation of HBV diagnostic performance and will enhance company’s comprehensive infectious disease portfolio, he added. Hepatitis B is a liver infection caused by Hepatitis B virus. It can be acute or chronic, with chronic cases potentially leading to liver failure, cirrhosis, or liver cancer.

About 296 million people worldwide currently live with chronic hepatitis B, with 10 to 15 per cent of the world’s HBV carriers (40 million) found in India alone. Early identification of HBV infections allows patients to receive the necessary care to prevent or delay progression of advanced liver diseases. The HBsAg Next Qualitative assay is an advanced, next generation solution which detects HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) in human serum and plasma.