Patients Speak Out After Thousands Exposed to Infection Risk at Toronto Gynaecology Clinic

Patients Speak Out After Thousands Exposed to Infection Risk at Toronto Gynaecology Clinic

Patients Speak Out After Thousands Exposed to Infection Risk at Toronto Gynaecology Clinic

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Toronto Public Health (TPH) has warned approximately 2,500 patients of a Toronto Gynaecology clinic after discovering that medical tools were not adequately cleaned for over four years. This failure in infection control has led to a potential risk of exposure to blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

The clinic, operated by Dr. Esther Park in the High Park neighborhood, has since been investigated by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Patients who underwent endocervical polyp excision, endometrial biopsy, or intrauterine device (IUD) insertions during this period are now being urged to undergo testing.

Patients Express Fear and Frustration

For many affected patients, the news has been deeply distressing. Zahra Bakhsh, who received a letter from public health officials, described feeling “enraged” and “in shock.”

“I felt numb. I still do right now,” she told CBC Toronto.

Another patient, Amal Alsheikh, said she was so overwhelmed that she was unable to go to work the day she received the letter.

“I was panicking, I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sleep,” she said.

Although her test results came back negative, Alsheikh described the emotional toll of waiting for them. She also voiced her frustration over the lack of accountability, calling for Dr. Park’s medical license to be revoked.

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Limited Response from Clinic and Authorities

Despite the mounting concerns, Dr. Park and her clinic have remained silent. When contacted by CBC News, a clinic staff member stated they had no comment. The office’s voicemail message confirms that Dr. Park is retiring, no longer accepting new patients, and closing the clinic in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the CPSO has confirmed that it is investigating Dr. Park due to “infection control issues” in her practice. The physician register indicates that since December 2024, Park’s medical license has been restricted, limiting her to office-based gynecology. She is also required to undergo professional education in medical record-keeping and the management of post-menopausal endometrial thickening.

Previously affiliated with Unity Health, Park has not been involved in any clinical work at St. Joseph’s Health Centre since July 2024. She formally resigned from the hospital in December 2024.

Calls for Justice and Accountability

Although both Bakhsh and Alsheikh tested negative for infections, they and many other affected patients are demanding answers. Bakhsh, in particular, expressed frustration that such a lapse in medical safety could continue unchecked for four years. “I have so many questions. I hope someone does have access to her and can ask her how over the span of four years this could happen,” she said.

With the clinic set to close and Park retiring, many patients fear that they will never receive full accountability for the risk they were exposed to. As investigations continue, Toronto Public Health urges affected individuals to seek testing and report any concerns.

Many patients remain in limbo—shaken by the ordeal and waiting for the justice they feel they deserve.


