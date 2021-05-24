Amazon India to offer COVID-19 financial support for frontline teams, eligible staff

Amazon India on Monday said it has launched a COVID-19 Relief Scheme (CRS) under which it will provide financial assistance to frontline teams of associates hired through staffing agencies and other eligible employees with a COVID-19 allowance and additional hospital reimbursement. The COVID-19 allowance is a one-time grant per employee of Rs 30,600 for in-house COVID care, medical equipment, or medication related expenses, Amazon India said in a blog.









If employees exceed their maximum insurance cover due to COVID-19 related hospitalisation expenses, Amazon India will also additionally reimburse insurance-approved hospital expenses up to Rs 1.9 lakh, it added. Amazon India said it is encouraging all its employees and frontline teams to get vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity and making vaccination a ready choice for its teams. The on-site vaccination events have started with those on the frontline and will soon expand to all employees, it noted. The company is also providing a special pay of up to Rs 1,500 to all associates working through staffing agencies for both doses of the vaccine.

In addition, it is enabling vaccination for its associates and employees through various other channels, including reimbursements and facilitating easy access to hospitals. Amazon India had recently announced that it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for more than 10 lakh people including its India employees, sellers, associates as well as its operations partner network of Delivery Service Partner (DSP) associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space (IHS) store partners, trucking partners and their eligible dependents. As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts to tackle the shortage of medical oxygen, beds and other resources. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 19.6 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Grundfos India, which provides advanced pump solutions, said it has donated Rs 1 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help support the state’s initiatives in combating the pandemic. The Grundfos Foundation is donating medical infrastructure worth Rs 38 lakh to 14 government hospitals and primary health centres in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts. In association with Hand in Hand India, the Grundfos Foundation is providing COVID-19 safety essentials, medical equipment (pulse oximeter, thermal scanner, digital BP apparatus) and hospital infrastructure to these hospitals and health centres, a statement said. Through its local CSR funds, Grundfos India recently worked with the Rotary Club of Madras East to provide 100 micro-oxygen concentrator tanks to the government’s Stanley Hospital in Chennai, it added.