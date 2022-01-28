Bharat Biotech gets nod for COVID-19 intra-nasal vaccine phase-3 trials

Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct phase-3 trials for its COVID-19 intra-nasal vaccine (BBV154), sources in the company said on Friday.









The trials would evaluate the nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and also to use as booster dose schedule, they said. BBV154 (nasal covid vaccine) has received approval for phase-3 clinical trials. The trials will evaluate BBV154 nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and booster dose schedule, the sources said.

An intra-nasal vaccine would not only be simple to administer but also reduce the use of needles and syringes, among others. It would also impact the overall cost of a vaccination drive, chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella had said.