PM Modi launches India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive with “Made in India” vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive with Made in India vaccines – Oxford’s Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin which has been developed by Bharat Biotech. These two vaccines had been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.









Modi reminded the people that two doses of vaccine are very important and urged them to maintain wearing masks and social distancing even after receiving the jabs. “Dawa bhi, kadai bhi,” he said.

The prime minister also urged the country to show patience during the vaccination drive as it had shown till now in fighting the pandemic.

Made in India

“Normally, it takes years to make a vaccine, but in such a short span of time, not one, but two “Made in India” vaccines are ready,” Modi said. “India getting two vaccines in such a short time is a testimony to the talent and skills of the nation’s scientists. Our vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns, those exposed to maximum risk will get priority.”

Modi said that scientists and experts have given permission for emergency use of the Made in India vaccines only after being absolutely sure of their safety and the people should be aware of any propaganda and rumours. He asserted that the Made in India vaccines will ensure a decisive victory for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

World’s largest vaccination drive

This will be the world’s largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country. A government statement said the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50-years of age, followed by persons younger than that with associated comorbidities.