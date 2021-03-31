Edutech startup Uable secures $3.5m in pre-series A round led by JAFCO Asia, Chiratae Ventures

Online life-skills development platform for children Uable has secured $3.5 million in pre-series A round led by Jafco Asia and Chiratae Ventures. Existing investor 3one4 Capital also participated in the round. Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments, Jafco Asia will also joined the Uable board. The Edutech platform will use the funds to build a global team, scale the product globally, and add more real-world domains for teenagers to explore.

Founded in 2020 by Saurabh Saxena (who formerly co-founded Vedantu), Uable is a new age learning platform empowering teens between 13 and 18 years of age to discover and design their own career paths in domains including Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Gig Economy, Space Tech and Robotics.









“At Uable, we are challenging the status quo of education, where for decades and possibly centuries, the notion that securing the highest marks, grades and degrees alone determined one’s future and chances of success…The way we are differentiated is that we are not about ‘test prep’ or ‘course prep’ but about ‘life prep’. We believe through the right guidance, mentorship, inspiration, and information, teenagers can discover that their passion can find a career path,” said Saurabh Saxena, Founder & CEO, Uable.

According to the company, its courses will offer kids an opportunity to immerse themselves in real-world experiences, learn from peers and receive mentorship from global domain experts.

“Uable is building a unique peer-to-peer learning platform for children, which will truly empower them with the right mix of skill development, creativity and self-confidence. A platform like Uable is what education in the 21st century should be,” said Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments for JAFCO Asia.