Agility Venture Partners launches consulting service to mentor start-ups

Angel investor platform Agility Venture Partners has launched a consulting division to mentor start-ups. This division, known as Agility Consulting Services (ACS) will mentor start-ups across their chapters, including their international divisions in Sydney, London and Dubai.









Prashant Narang, founder Agility Venture Partners, said the start-up ecosystem sees nearly 90% companies fail within the first five years, while only 1.3% get to unicorn status. “With Agility Consulting Services (ACS), we would help companies get the right expertise on a consumption-based model,” he explained. “ACS plan to help start-ups in leadership augmentation, business consulting, mentoring and advisory services. We would help them access specialists in the fields of technology and functional support.”

ACS unit will be headed by Atul Kulshreshtha, who is an industry veteran, entrepreneur and strategic advisor. He is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and the founder of GroByz Partners. Over the last three decades, he has worked with some of the best global organizations like Capgemini, Colt Technologies, GE, FIS, American Express and Tatas.

Kulshreshtha said these are exciting times for the start-ups. “It is attracting a lot of young entrepreneurial talent and demand for expert resources is far outstripping supply, therefore platforms like Agility Consulting make absolute sense,” he said. “I am excited to join Agility Consulting and be part of this ecosystem, helping start-ups during the initial growth phase.

Dhruv Garg from Stanmax Retail Stores said founders for startups often fall flat as they grasp for the right guidance at the beginning of their journeys. “They know that they need to switch gears constantly, re-prioritise business decisions, adapt and morph into a different role, make the right hirings and conserve cash accordingly. Creating a mentorship platform to help them navigate through these issues is the best step that a VC platform can take so far and I, for one, am glad that Agility stepped up to this challenge.”

Agility Venture Partners has a network of more than 550 angel investors within their domestic network. They plan to utilise this network of advisors, industry veterans, domain specialists and subject matter experts for the ACS division.

Many industry experts have appreciated this move.