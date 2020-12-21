Increff records surge in B2B and B2C customers

Increff, the inventory fulfillment software, has recorded a surge, in the number of B2B and B2C customers. The spike is attributed to the need for the right inventory management to remove manual check/physical count of inventory, prepare for future expansions and examine key pain-points such as excessive storage costs and low inventory turnover rates.









Increff has two management software, namely IRIS (Inventory Management System) and ASSURE (Warehouse Management Software). Both products have shown growth in demand by 200 per cent and 100 per cent respectively after the pandemic. The cloud-based warehousing demand has also gone up by 50 per cent from the pre-COVID phase.

Rajul Jain, CEO and Co-founder INCREFF, said a well-evolved and well-designed inventory and warehouse management platform is the need of the hour. “In the coming times, businesses will have to rely on automation and real-time monitoring to focus on business growth,” he said. “The increased demand for such solutions is encouraging us as a company to innovate and provide best-in-class solutions to our stakeholders.” Jain added that the company expects 100 per cent growth in the year ahead.

Also Read: Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stone for over Rs 13,000 cr highway projs in Telangana

A bouquet of customers in the retail sector, e-commerce, fashion and accessory industry, namely Reliance trends, Soch, Pepe Jeans, Tommy, CK, Myntra, Mango, Blackberry, Libas and many more are picking on intelligent inventory and merchandising solutions regardless of market conditions, challenges or shifts for their inventory needs.

Increff, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, has been helping fashion retailers, e-commerce and FMCG companies grow 10x by providing intelligence technology that understands consumer behavior, and maps it to the supply chain. In 2020, the company bagged the prestigious industry recognitions, namely Cool Vendor in Gartner 2020, Cool Vendors in Retail: Meeting Customer Basic Expectations Is More Important Than Ever. The startup was was selected as finalist for Fashion Innovation Award – Sustainability by Loomish Switzerland.