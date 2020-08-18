IndiaFilings pledges to help over 10,000 startups register under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission

On India’s 74th Independence Day, IndiaFilings has taken a pledge to help over 10,000 startups register their business under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. This comes as the government has taken various measures to simplify the company registration process.









Reeni Samuel, COO at IndiaFilings, said they are striving to make the registration process simpler for all startups. “The attractiveness of this unique initiative increases as not just registrations; we are offering a bunch of services available at our platform, including accounting and loan offerings from banks,” Samuel said. “There is no better time to launch a business, as the country is coming out of lockdown, and there is lots of unfulfilled demand everywhere.”

The platform that helps lakhs of entrepreneurs each year will offer various business startup services, under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, at a very nominal cost. IndiaFilings said those signing up under this initiative would be provided access to other software for accounting and HR at no additional charge for one year. “With our own version of Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, we are offering all the legal and regulatory help to the young ensuring their business dreams remain compliant and continually growing,” Samuel said.

In the last four years, India has made tremendous progress to make it simpler for entrepreneurs to register a company. India has moved from 142 positions to 77th place on Ease of Doing Business rankings. Reports say the government has streamlined various services and simplified the forms to make same-day incorporation of the company possible in India.

Moreover, with the introduction of SPICE forms, the entire process of obtaining various registrations such as GST, PF, professional tax and opening of bank account has also been integrated. Now, Indian entrepreneurs can quickly start a business.