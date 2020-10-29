US Based AI Marketing Cloud Startup Pyxis Raises $7 Million in Series A Funding

Pyxis is a unique AI-led marketing cloud start-up headquartered in the US with an office in Bengaluru, India. The start-up has several innovative tools that provide a robust platform for creative automation and actionable marketing research analytics. Started in 2017 by 3 BITS Pilani dropouts; Shubham Mishra serving as Chief Executive Officer, VrushaliPrasade serving as Chief Technology Officer, and HarikrishnaValiyath serving as Chief Business Officer, the start-up has developed an AI-based marketing cloud to automate creative management and generation at scale, along with detailed insights. In September 2020, the start-up raised 7 million in a Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, Pi Ventures along with their existing investor Exfinity Venture Partners. Talking about the funding, the Founders said, Our creative AI actions have increased by more than 500% in the last year. We plan to use the funding to expand our global presence and strengthen our Artificial Intelligence capabilities. In addition to that, we also want to start rolling out our integrated predictive marketing ecosystem which equips enterprises with self – serving social, creative and digital ads intelligence.









Today, Pyxis competes with leading MarTech players in the digital marketing and creative automation space. Some of the key players in the segment include Sprinklr, Celtra and Bynder. With more than 50 clients which includes prominent brands such as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata AIG, BookMyShow, and upcoming start-ups like Swiggy, Livspace, Cure.fit, MPL and MamaEarth, the start-up’s unique services have piqued the interest of numerous other investors. According to their new Board Member and Executive Director at Chiratae Ventures, Venkatesh Peddi, The Pyxis team has leveraged AI in extremely innovative ways to address some very vexing problems faced by marketing teams universally. We believe, as the marketing function evolves in the modern age, solutions like Pyxis will become indispensable tools. Co-founder and CEO, Shubham Mishra concluded by sharing the vision for the start-up, We envision Pyxis gamifying artificial intelligence for digital marketers, allowing them to significantly accelerate growth with the help of laser sharp insights. About Pyxis Pyxis is an AI marketing cloud company with a comprehensive portfolio of products catering to the overall marketing mix. With the objective of redefining marketing with Artificial Intelligence, the Pyxis Marketing Cloud takes a data-driven approach to ensure the best outcomes using novel marketing APIs. Image: Pyxis Founding Team – HarikrishnaValiyath, VrushaliPrasade and Shubham Mishra.