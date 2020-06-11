Enterprise administrators are critical in every organisation. That is why worldwide demand for these professionals is growing. And the good thing is that there is a way to prepare yourself for such opportunities. The Microsoft certification program is what you need. You will be able to get the Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert credential.

In this article, we will talk about this certificate and help you learn more about the Microsoft MS-100 VCE Exam Dumps. You will explore its key details and resources you can utilise during your preparation to perform well in this test.

Key details to know about Microsoft MS-100 certification exam

Microsoft MS-100 is designed for those candidates who want to have their skills measured. When they pass this exam, they prove they have the ability to evaluate, plan, migrate, deploy, as well as manage the services of Microsoft 365. The MS-100 test has to be taken with Microsoft MS-101 so that you can obtain the certificate.

Before you can sit for Examsnap Microsoft MS-100, you need to have one-year experience as an administrator working with workloads for Microsoft 365. It includes Skype for Business, SharePoint, Exchange, and Windows as a Service. Also, the following topics must be studied and mastered by anyone who wants to take this certification exam:

– Developing and implementing the services of Microsoft 365

-Maintaining identity and roles for the users

-Maintaining access as well as authentication.

-Planning applications and workloads targeting Office 365

Microsoft MS-100 includes 40-60 questions and 150 minutes to complete them. There will be various formats of questions. They can be as follows: case study, best answer, multiple-choice, active screen, review screen, drag and drop, short answer, and build list. After completing the questions and submitting the answers, you’ll receive a status that shows the grade you’ve attained. To get a pass, you need a score of not less than 700 out of 1000. Please note that the exam registration requires that you pay $165.

Top sources to prepare for Microsoft MS-100 certification exam

Getting the points necessary for passing this test and moving on to the second one requires reliable sources that come with updated study materials. Let’s find out which ones are best to use.

1.Microsoft

Giving the best attention to your preparation is essential. There are official training courses that cover all the necessary requirements. In this case, the students should train with the ones available on the Microsoft website. All in all, there are three instructor‑led courses that they can get for Microsoft MS-100.

Other preparation resources offered by Microsoft include hands-on labs, interactive online networking groups, blogs, and study guides. You can also find out the exam details, topics, policies, and other important information. Remember to go beyond just mastering the theory. Pursue hands-on experience by utilising self-paced labs accessible on the Microsoft learning platform. These labs will ensure not only the passing of the certification test but also preparation for the role of an enterprise administrator.

2.Exam-labs

Practice tests are resources that you cannot avoid to use in your forthcoming preparation process. The Exam-labs website is one of the trusted platforms that provide these tools. And the best thing about it is the ease of accessing them and their affordability. You can buy different prep resources in one premium package. There will be a study guide, practice questions with real answers, and video tutorials. You can even purchase them individually if you want.

Exam dumps are highly recommended when checking the coverage of topics and concepts. They’re also helpful in guiding the test takers on how the certification exam may look. Practising, with the help of these tools, also enables you to master time management. An exam emulator designed to help the applicants practice will help you with this. You will be able to get the experience of the actual exam environment and get the opportunity to manage all questions in a timely manner. You can also utilise the free ETE practice questions provided on this platform. We recommend that you make Exam-labs one of your preferred study sources.

3.Amazon

This is another best source to use in preparing for Microsoft MS-100. A lot of experts and instructors have designed a variety of study guides and other revision materials such as flashcards and put them on this platform. If you search for this certification exam, you will find a lot of useful resources. You can even check some forums to know which of the books will be the best for you to utilise.

4.YouTube

The candidates have different preferences when it comes to their preparation process. Some study better by reading textbooks or watching video tutorials. If you belong to the latter category, YouTube can sort out your preparation needs. There are various guides created and presented by the IT experts who have already covered all the topics and passed the Microsoft MS-100 exam. You can find out their opinion regarding this test, get some useful tips, and learn a lot of new and exciting things.

Conclusion

To sum it all up, if you use the sources mentioned above wisely, you will go into the testing room with high expectations. You will be confident as you read through the exam paper and answer each question. There has never been a better time as now to take charge of your profession. You have all the support you will ever need because of the study materials that are within your reach. All these resources will ensure that you never miss what you need. If working as an enterprise administrator has always been your dream, now you know which way to go and how to succeed in it.t