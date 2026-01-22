Anaita Shroff Adajania Partners With ZILO as Style Director and Equity Partner

Anaita Shroff Adajania, widely regarded as the country’s most influential stylist, has partnered with ZILO as its Style Director and as an equity partner. Announced in Mumbai on January 22, 2026, the collaboration signals a long-term creative and strategic alignment aimed at democratizing high-fashion styling for everyday consumers.

Known for defining the looks of Bollywood’s biggest stars and shaping contemporary Indian fashion culture, Anaita Shroff Adajania’s association brings instant credibility and editorial authority to ZILO, one of India’s fastest-growing fashion-tech platforms.

Celebrity-Level Styling

At the heart of the partnership is a clear mission: making expert styling accessible to everyone. Through a dedicated page on the ZILO app, Anaita Shroff Adajania will curate exclusive, trend-driven edits across a wide range of brands available on the platform. These edits translate runway and red-carpet sensibilities into wearable, everyday fashion—allowing users to shop styled looks with the ease of a personal stylist.

Consumers will be able to shop entire outfits, try Anaita-curated pieces at home, and keep only what they love—extending ZILO’s promise of instant, effortless access to fashion. With weekly edits, new brand introductions, and seasonless styling guidance, the collaboration turns celebrity-level curation into a daily wardrobe experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zilo – India’s fastest fashion destination. (@shopzilo)

A Strategic Shift for ZILO’s Fashion-Tech Vision

Beyond styling, Anaita Shroff Adajania’s role as an equity partner marks a deeper, long-term commitment to ZILO’s vision. The platform is positioning itself at the intersection of speed, curation, and editorial storytelling, redefining how fashion discovery works in India’s quick-commerce ecosystem.

“This partnership takes our mission to the next level,” said Bhavik Jhaveri, Co-founder & CIO of ZILO, noting that Anaita’s creative lens will help shape how consumers discover and style fashion in real time. Padmakumar Pal, Co-founder & CEO, added that her investment validates ZILO’s belief that fashion can be “smart, sustainable, and style-forward.”

For Anaita Shroff Adajania, the partnership represents a natural evolution of her career—from styling celebrities to shaping platforms. “The way India shops and engages with fashion is evolving,” she said, explaining that ZILO’s blend of speed, accessibility, and editorial clarity aligned with her vision of the future. Through this collaboration, she aims to translate the world of high fashion into curated, everyday edits consumers can explore and shop instantly.

A New Chapter for Indian Fashion Commerce

Together, ZILO and Anaita Shroff Adajania are charting a new course for India’s fashion ecosystem—one where expert-led curation meets on-demand delivery. As the lines between editorial content and commerce continue to blur, this partnership could mark one of the most influential shifts yet in how India shops, styles, and discovers fashion.