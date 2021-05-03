As Covid ravages India, Centre sets deadline for PM’s new residence

The new residence of the Prime Minister will be completed by December 2022, as an expert panel of the environment ministry has given a go-ahead to the makeover plan which is a part of the Central vista project. The clearance comes amidst a devastating coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 2 lakh lives and exposed country’s crumbling healthcare infrastructure.









The work on Parliament is scheduled to be completed by November 2022, the vice-president enclave by May 2022, and the PM residence by December 2022. The headquarters of the Special Protection Group for the PM’s security and an executive enclave for bureaucrats will also be constructed by the same deadline.

The cost of project, which also includes a Common Central Secretariat, has been estimated at ₹13,450 crore, Hindustan Times reported citing CPWD’s submission to ministry.

According to the CPWD’s proposal, the prime minister’s new residence will be built on a 15-acre plot and it will have 10 buildings and they will have ground plus three floors.

The plan also involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is to be completed by 2024 general elections.

The project covers an area as large as 50 football fields. India will get a new parliament building. The present 94-year-old structure, built during British colonial rule, will become a museum

The Opposition parties have been critical of the government over the construction of the Central Vista project, with a brand new parliament building as its centrepiece during the coronavirus pandemic.

The work on the project has continued despite the second week of lockdown in the Capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of “essential services”, a move that been flayed by the opposition.