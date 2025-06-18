Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

WWE icon Hulk Hogan has slammed back into the headlines—but not for a final bow. Despite alarming online rumors that the 71-year-old legend was on his deathbed, sources close to Hogan have confirmed that the truth is far less dramatic. The wrestling superstar was indeed hospitalised this week, but the visit was strictly for ongoing neck and back issues, not a life-threatening emergency.

The death rumors started snowballing after Bubba the Love Sponge, a Florida-based radio personality and longtime associate of Hulk Hogan, announced on-air that he had heard dire news from a so-called “rock solid” source. He suggested Hulk Hogan’s condition was so severe that family members were being called in for final goodbyes—a statement that quickly caught fire on social media and had fans fearing the worst.

TMZ Sports reached out to Hulk Hogan’s team directly, and the response was clear: “Hulk Hogan is NOT dying.” In fact, sources say the WWE Hall of Famer is already up and moving around after his brief hospital stay. The visit was reportedly related to the lingering spinal issues Hogan has been dealing with for years—a side effect of decades of high-impact wrestling, body slams, and championship matches that made him a household name in the ’80s and ’90s.

Just last month, WWE’s Hulk Hogan underwent another successful neck surgery, part of a long list of procedures aimed at addressing the physical toll of his legendary career. While he’s battled chronic pain and undergone numerous operations, Hogan has consistently pushed through—often seen appearing at WWE events, fan expos, and even in gym selfies showing he’s still working out

The Hulkster’s resilience is nothing new. Known for his trademark red-and-yellow bandanas and explosive energy in the ring, Hogan has long been a symbol of perseverance for generations of wrestling fans. His recent hospitalization, while concerning, is simply another chapter in a body that has endured more punishment than most could imagine.

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief: Hulkamania lives on. And according to those close to him, Hogan is on the mend and not planning to slow down anytime soon.

As for Bubba’s comments? Let’s just say the radio waves got a little too dramatic this time around.