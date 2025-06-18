Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

E! News

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

WWE icon Hulk Hogan has slammed back into the headlines—but not for a final bow. Despite alarming online rumors that the 71-year-old legend was on his deathbed, sources close to Hogan have confirmed that the truth is far less dramatic. The wrestling superstar was indeed hospitalised this week, but the visit was strictly for ongoing neck and back issues, not a life-threatening emergency.

The death rumors started snowballing after Bubba the Love Sponge, a Florida-based radio personality and longtime associate of Hulk Hogan, announced on-air that he had heard dire news from a so-called “rock solid” source. He suggested Hulk Hogan’s condition was so severe that family members were being called in for final goodbyes—a statement that quickly caught fire on social media and had fans fearing the worst.

But not so fast, brother.



TMZ Sports reached out to Hulk Hogan’s team directly, and the response was clear: “Hulk Hogan is NOT dying.” In fact, sources say the WWE Hall of Famer is already up and moving around after his brief hospital stay. The visit was reportedly related to the lingering spinal issues Hogan has been dealing with for years—a side effect of decades of high-impact wrestling, body slams, and championship matches that made him a household name in the ’80s and ’90s.

Just last month, WWE’s Hulk Hogan underwent another successful neck surgery, part of a long list of procedures aimed at addressing the physical toll of his legendary career. While he’s battled chronic pain and undergone numerous operations, Hogan has consistently pushed through—often seen appearing at WWE events, fan expos, and even in gym selfies showing he’s still working out

Hulk Hogan in Hospital

Hulk Hogan in Hospital

The Hulkster’s resilience is nothing new. Known for his trademark red-and-yellow bandanas and explosive energy in the ring, Hogan has long been a symbol of perseverance for generations of wrestling fans. His recent hospitalization, while concerning, is simply another chapter in a body that has endured more punishment than most could imagine.

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief: Hulkamania lives on. And according to those close to him, Hogan is on the mend and not planning to slow down anytime soon.

As for Bubba’s comments? Let’s just say the radio waves got a little too dramatic this time around.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit
By June 18, 2025
Beyoncé, Fans Cheer on Paul McCartney's Birthday as He turns 83 Beatles Beyoncé Blackbird

Paul McCartney Turns 83—And Fans Beg Him Not to Retire
By June 18, 2025
jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding Protests Rock Venice as Activists Plot to Disrupt Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding Celebration

Protests Rock Venice as Activists Plot to Disrupt Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding Celebration
By June 18, 2025
Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer The Boss Nebraska

Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Leads Humanity’s Last Stand in Explosive ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Leads Humanity’s Last Stand in Explosive ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
Netflix ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Trailer Unleashes the Epic Fallout of Dream’s Past Tom Sturridge

Netflix ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Trailer Unleashes the Epic Fallout of Dream’s Past
By June 18, 2025
Donkey Kong Bonanza Revives Rare’s Magic With a Modern Twist on the Nintendo Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bonanza Revives Rare’s Magic With a Modern Twist on the Nintendo Switch 2
By June 18, 2025
India’s Defence-Drone Vision Gets a Boost: ZUPPA Launches MRO Lab at Madras Regimental Centre Operation Sindoor Indian Army

India’s Defence-Drone Vision Gets a Boost: ZUPPA Launches MRO Lab at Madras Regimental Centre
By June 18, 2025
Oben Electric Closes ₹100 Cr Series A Round, Eyes Mass Market EV Boom with Sub-₹1 Lakh Motorcycle

Oben Electric Closes $12 Million Series A Round – EV Boom with Sub -$1200 Motorcycle
By June 18, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Donkey Kong Bonanza Revives Rare’s Magic With a Modern Twist on the Nintendo Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bonanza Revives Rare’s Magic With a Modern Twist on the Nintendo Switch 2
By June 18, 2025
Venture Catalysts Bets Big on 7 Ring: ₹4 Crore Pre-Series A for Fintech Wearable Disruptor

Venture Catalysts Bets Big on 7 Ring: ₹4 Crore Pre-Series A for Fintech Wearable Disruptor
By June 18, 2025
SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai Mumbai Slum Slum Rehabilitation Authority AI Online Building permission System

SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai
By June 17, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect” Mental Health

Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”
By June 17, 2025
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...