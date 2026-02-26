Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Connect with us
Newly released police video shows former WWE executive Vince McMahon crashing his luxury sports car while driving at more than 100 mph on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway.

According to Connecticut State Police, Vince McMahon, 80, was behind the wheel of a 2024 Bentley Continental GT when the July 24, 2025, crash occurred in Westport. Dashcam footage shows his vehicle accelerating before braking too late and slamming into the rear of a BMW. The Bentley then struck a guardrail and veered across lanes, sending debris across the highway.

Despite the dramatic scene, authorities confirmed that no one suffered serious injuries.

What Happened on the Merritt Parkway?

Police said a state trooper was attempting to catch up to Vince McMahon to clock his speed prior to initiating a traffic stop. Officials emphasized the incident was not classified as a pursuit, noting there was no formal chase underway.

In bodycam footage recorded after the crash, a trooper questioned Vince McMahon about his speed. When asked why he was traveling over 100 mph, McMahon responded that he was on his way to his granddaughter’s birthday celebration.

At one point during the exchange, after an officer commented on the vehicle’s power, McMahon acknowledged, “Yeah, too fast.”

Authorities also asked whether he had been using his phone at the time of the collision. Vince McMahon denied being distracted and stated he had not driven the car in some time.

 

Legal Outcome and Charges

Following the crash, Vince McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely. A Connecticut judge later allowed him to enter a pretrial probation program. If successfully completed, the charges will be erased from his record next year.

He was also ordered to make a $1,000 charitable contribution as part of the resolution.

McMahon’s attorney described the incident as an accident rather than criminal conduct, emphasizing that his client’s primary concern was for the other drivers involved.

WWE Legacy and Recent Controversies

Vince McMahon is best known for transforming the former World Wrestling Federation into the global powerhouse now known as WWE. After purchasing the company in 1982, he expanded its reach internationally and became one of the most recognizable figures in professional wrestling.

He stepped down as CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. In 2024, he also resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, following a lawsuit filed by a former employee. McMahon has denied the allegations, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

A High-Speed Incident With Lasting Headlines

The crash occurred on the same day wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack in Florida, adding further attention to an already eventful day in wrestling history.

While the accident resulted in significant vehicle damage, the absence of serious injuries prevented a more tragic outcome. With the newly released police video now public, the incident offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at a high-profile traffic case involving one of wrestling’s most influential figures.

Loading...