Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

E! News

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Screen Plunge
Published on

More than a decade after Total Divas first premiered, WWE star Maxxine Dupri believes the iconic reality series is overdue for a revival — and she wants Netflix to bring it back with a mix of current superstars and returning favorites.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Maxxine Dupri said she’s surprised the hit show hasn’t already been rebooted, calling it “a no-brainer” for today’s WWE audience and the modern streaming landscape.

A Reality TV Phenomenon That Changed WWE Forever

Debuting in 2013, Total Divas gave fans unprecedented access to the personal and professional lives of WWE’s women’s division. The series featured stars like the Bella Twins, Natalya, and Naomi, as well as appearances from significant names like John Cena and The Miz.

Beyond backstage drama and personal storylines, the show became a gateway for millions of female fans discovering WWE for the first time. Although viewership eventually declined, its cultural impact — particularly in elevating women’s wrestling — remains undeniable. For Dupri, the timing is perfect for a relaunch.

Travis Scott Dropped From WWE 2K25 After Backstage Fallout

Maxxine Dupri’s Dream Cast: “There’s Just Too Many!”

Asked who she’d feature in a rebooted Total Divas, Dupri didn’t hesitate. In addition to herself, she named some of today’s most charismatic and influential WWE talents: Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Naomi — “pregnant or not,” Dupri emphasized and Roxanne Perez.

“We need so many people from the locker room,” Maxxine Dupri said. “There’s just too many!”

The wide range of personalities, styles and storylines, she believes, would offer a modern and compelling take for Netflix audiences.

Maxxine Dupri

Nikki Bella in the Locker Room Is Her “Total Divas Dream”

Maxxine Dupri also reflected on her experience sharing a locker room with one of the franchise’s original stars: Nikki Bella.

Calling it her “Total Divas dream come true,” she praised both Nikki and Brie Bella for exceeding every expectation.

“Whoever said, ‘Don’t meet your heroes?’ They never met Nikki Bella or Brie Bella,” Dupri said. “They are a thousand times better than what I imagined!”

She added that Brie Bella, in particular, shocked her with her sense of humor “Brie is hilarious. If she needs a side gig, she should do comedy! I was crying laughing the whole night.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Van Vliet (@chrisvanvliet)

Could Netflix Revive the Series? Fans Hope So

With the continued mainstream rise of women’s wrestling and Netflix’s heavy investment in sports-driven reality content, Dupri’s comments reignited fan excitement. Online discussions have already surfaced about what a reboot could look like — and which WWE stars would join the cast.

If Netflix is listening, Total Divas 2.0 may become the next significant crossover hit.

  • Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
  • Maxxine Dupri
  • Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
  • Maxxine Dupri

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore

NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore
By November 18, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic

‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic
By November 18, 2025
ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
By November 18, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot 'AIDOL' Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut

Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut
By November 14, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience Activison

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience
By November 13, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
To Top
Loading...