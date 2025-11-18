Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

More than a decade after Total Divas first premiered, WWE star Maxxine Dupri believes the iconic reality series is overdue for a revival — and she wants Netflix to bring it back with a mix of current superstars and returning favorites.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Maxxine Dupri said she’s surprised the hit show hasn’t already been rebooted, calling it “a no-brainer” for today’s WWE audience and the modern streaming landscape.

A Reality TV Phenomenon That Changed WWE Forever

Debuting in 2013, Total Divas gave fans unprecedented access to the personal and professional lives of WWE’s women’s division. The series featured stars like the Bella Twins, Natalya, and Naomi, as well as appearances from significant names like John Cena and The Miz.

Beyond backstage drama and personal storylines, the show became a gateway for millions of female fans discovering WWE for the first time. Although viewership eventually declined, its cultural impact — particularly in elevating women’s wrestling — remains undeniable. For Dupri, the timing is perfect for a relaunch.

Maxxine Dupri’s Dream Cast: “There’s Just Too Many!”

Asked who she’d feature in a rebooted Total Divas, Dupri didn’t hesitate. In addition to herself, she named some of today’s most charismatic and influential WWE talents: Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Naomi — “pregnant or not,” Dupri emphasized and Roxanne Perez.

“We need so many people from the locker room,” Maxxine Dupri said. “There’s just too many!”

The wide range of personalities, styles and storylines, she believes, would offer a modern and compelling take for Netflix audiences.

Nikki Bella in the Locker Room Is Her “Total Divas Dream”

Maxxine Dupri also reflected on her experience sharing a locker room with one of the franchise’s original stars: Nikki Bella.

Calling it her “Total Divas dream come true,” she praised both Nikki and Brie Bella for exceeding every expectation.

“Whoever said, ‘Don’t meet your heroes?’ They never met Nikki Bella or Brie Bella,” Dupri said. “They are a thousand times better than what I imagined!”

She added that Brie Bella, in particular, shocked her with her sense of humor “Brie is hilarious. If she needs a side gig, she should do comedy! I was crying laughing the whole night.”

Could Netflix Revive the Series? Fans Hope So

With the continued mainstream rise of women’s wrestling and Netflix’s heavy investment in sports-driven reality content, Dupri’s comments reignited fan excitement. Online discussions have already surfaced about what a reboot could look like — and which WWE stars would join the cast.

If Netflix is listening, Total Divas 2.0 may become the next significant crossover hit.