Scott Mills Sacked from BBC Radio 2 Over ‘Personal Conduct’ Allegations

In a surprising development, Scott Mills has been dismissed from BBC Radio 2 following allegations related to his personal conduct. The broadcaster confirmed the news in a brief statement, noting that Mills is “no longer contracted” to work with the organization, without offering further details.

The announcement has left both industry insiders and listeners stunned, especially given Scott Mills’ recent success as host of the flagship BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

A Sudden On-Air Disappearance

Scott Mills last presented his breakfast show on March 24, signing off with a routine “Back tomorrow.” However, the following morning, listeners were met with a different voice as Gary Davies stepped in to host the show.

The abrupt change sparked speculation, which was later confirmed by internal communication from BBC leadership. Staff were informed that the news would come as a “shock,” reflecting Scott Mills’ long-standing presence within the organization.

Mills took over the prestigious BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in January 2025, succeeding Zoe Ball. His tenure proved successful, with audience figures climbing to 6.5 million listeners, his highest since assuming the role.

Before that, he had already established himself as a key figure on Radio 2, hosting the afternoon slot after replacing Steve Wright in 2022.

A Long Career Across BBC Platforms

Mills’ association with the BBC spans decades. He joined BBC Radio 1 in 1998 and went on to host several high-profile shows, including the Official Chart program.

Beyond radio, Mills built a diverse media career, appearing on television shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and contributing to Eurovision coverage. He also remained active in entertainment programming, recently featuring in a Comic Relief segment and developing new podcast projects.

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BBC Maintains Silence on Details

Despite widespread speculation, the BBC has declined to elaborate on the nature of the allegations, citing its policy of not commenting on individual matters. This lack of transparency has fueled curiosity and concern among fans and media observers.

Even fellow presenter Jeremy Vine acknowledged the unexpected nature of the news during his own Radio 2 show, stating he was “taken aback” and had no additional information.

The sudden departure raises immediate questions about the future of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, one of the network’s most important time slots. While temporary replacements have been arranged, long-term plans remain unclear.

The BBC has indicated that further updates will be provided in due course, though no timeline has been given.

What’s Next for Scott Mills?

As one of the UK’s most recognizable radio personalities, Mills’ next move will be closely watched. Despite the controversy, his extensive experience and loyal fanbase could pave the way for opportunities outside the BBC.

For now, however, the focus remains on the circumstances surrounding his exit and how the situation will unfold in the coming weeks.