Rama Duwaji: The Artist Redefining the Role of New York’s First Lady-in-Waiting

Rama Duwaji: The Artist Redefining the Role of New York's First Lady-in-Waiting

Rama Duwaji: The Artist Redefining the Role of New York’s First Lady-in-Waiting

Rama Duwaji met Zohran Mamdani in 2021 through the dating app Hinge, bonding over coffee and politics in Brooklyn. Their romance, culminating in a courthouse wedding in Manhattan earlier this year, unfolded alongside Mamdani’s rise as one of New York’s most progressive politicians.
Rama Duwaji isn’t walking the path of a traditional political spouse. As her husband, Zohran Mamdani, leads the race to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest in a century, Duwaji remains a creative force behind the scenes — and a new kind of first lady in waiting.

At 28, the Syrian American artist has chosen subtle influence over spectacle. Rama Duwaji skipped campaign photo ops, declined interviews, and kept her social media focused on her artwork spotlighting Middle Eastern women and Palestinian struggles, not politics.

But those close to the campaign know Duwaji’s presence is deeply felt. From designing Zohran Mamdani’s campaign branding to advising on its visual language, she’s helped craft the distinct aesthetic that’s become central to his grassroots appeal — one that blends Metrocard yellow, Mets blue, and firehouse red into a visual callout to New York’s streets.

Voters Across America Head to the Polls: A Litmus Test for Trump’s Power and Democratic Revival

Art, Activism, and Quiet Power

Born in Houston and raised in Dubai, Duwaji’s story mirrors the global, cross-cultural energy of the city she may soon help represent. A graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York, her illustrations have been published in The Cut, Vogue, The New Yorker, and the BBC, each piece exploring themes of identity, womanhood, and displacement.

Her art — often depicting women in black and white with stark political undertones — echoes her husband’s activism, particularly his criticism of the Israeli government’s war in Gaza.

“I create for people who care about the things I care about,” Rama Duwaji told Yung magazine earlier this year. “With so many being silenced by fear, all I can do is use my voice to speak out about what’s happening in the US, Palestine, and Syria.”

A Relationship Rooted in Shared Purpose

Rama Duwaji met Zohran Mamdani in 2021 through the dating app Hinge, bonding over coffee and politics in Brooklyn. Their romance, culminating in a courthouse wedding in Manhattan earlier this year, unfolded alongside Mamdani’s rise as one of New York’s most progressive politicians.

Behind his digital-first campaign, Duwaji helped hone a look and tone that resonated with Gen Z and millennial voters — bold, youthful, and unapologetically local. Even if she avoids cameras, her imprint on the campaign’s digital storytelling is undeniable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Redefining the Political Partner

Historically, political spouses have taken on ceremonial roles — hosting events, smiling through photo ops, and steering clear of controversy. Duwaji, however, is forging a new blueprint for public partnership: one where individuality and authenticity come first.

“She’s not trying to complement her husband’s campaign; she’s expanding its moral and aesthetic universe,” notes media scholar Lisa Burns.

If Mamdani wins, Duwaji would become New York City’s first Gen Z First Lady, stepping into Gracie Mansion as both artist and activist. And while she may never seek the spotlight, her quiet conviction may prove more powerful than any speech or headline.

As Mamdani himself put it: “Rama isn’t just my wife. She’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”

