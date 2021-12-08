Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others die in IAF chopper crash; tributes pour in

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife were among 13 killed after an Indian Air Force helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the Indian Force said in a tweet.

The crash happened shortly after the Russian-made Mi-17 V5 chopper took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.The helicopter was already making its descent and would have landed in 10 more minutes. It came down around 10 km from the nearest road, forcing emergency workers to trek to the accident site, said news agency AFP.









Mr Rawat was appointed as the country’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating India’s three services – the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.He had previously served as the chief of Indian army. Reports of the crash emerged around 12.20 pm.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed ‘shock and anguish’ at the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.

Prime Minister Narnedra Modi expressed anguish over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the family of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. “This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives,” he said.

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolence on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss,” Shah said in a tweet.

Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation,” Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.