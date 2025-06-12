Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

Ferrari F1, Ferrari 2026 car, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari  SF-25 development, Project 678 Ferrari, F1 2026 regulations, Fred Vasseur, Featured  Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

Formula 1

Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a seismic shift that could reshape Formula 1’s balance of power, Ferrari is reportedly ending development of its troubled SF-25 car by the end of June, pivoting full attention toward the 2026 season — a move strongly influenced by new recruit Lewis Hamilton. As Ferrari’s 2025 F1 campaign flounders, the decision marks a dramatic change in strategy for the Scuderia. Despite high hopes entering the season with seven-time world champion Hamilton joining from Mercedes, Ferrari has found itself trailing McLaren by 197 points after just ten races.

Ferrari insiders now confirm that focus has shifted entirely to Project 678, the car designed for the radical new F1 2026 regulations, which introduce 50% electrification, fully sustainable fuels, and active aerodynamics. The decision reportedly grants Hamilton’s wish to “soon” prioritize 2026 after repeatedly voicing frustration about the team’s stagnation in development.

“If I’m honest, I don’t know what upgrades we have coming,” Lewis Hamilton said after the Spanish Grand Prix. “But before too soon, I will just be saying: ‘Let’s focus on next year.’”



Design issues have plagued the SF-25, most notably a ride-height problem that has forced the car to run too high, hampering its performance and resulting in inconsistent results. Ferrari made a bold switch to a pullrod suspension layout — similar to Red Bull Racing and McLaren F1 — but the gamble has failed to deliver competitiveness.

To date, Ferrari has secured only three podiums, all through Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile,  Lewis Hamilton was disqualified in China after winning a sprint race due to excessive skid block wear, exposing further limitations of the SF-25.

Sources indicate that the final major upgrade for 2025 — a revised rear suspension system — is expected to be in place in time for the British Grand Prix. After that, development for this season will cease, freeing wind tunnel and R&D resources for Project 678.

Ferrari’s internal debate about when to pivot to 2026 had been simmering, with Leclerc urging patience while Hamilton pushed for urgency. Team boss Fred Vasseur appears to have sided with Hamilton, opting to prioritize long-term success over short-term salvage.

Lewis Hamilton Turns Ferrari Red: Can He Make History with an Eighth World Title?

The Scuderia’s all-in bet on 2026 is risky. The new technical rules represent the biggest overhaul in recent F1 history. Complicating matters, a report from the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend revealed that four out of five power unit manufacturers are struggling with the new engine specs, including biofuel compatibility and electric motor integration.

Yet, Lewis Hamilton may be Ferrari’s best hope. Mercedes — his former team — mastered the last major regulation shift in 2014, leading to a dynasty. Ferrari is clearly banking on Hamilton’s development experience and championship pedigree to do the same with Project 678.

For now, the 2025 title may be out of reach — but with complete focus on Lewis Hamilton 2026, i.e. Project 678, Ferrari and Hamilton are building toward a bigger dream: ending the Scuderia’s two-decade championship drought on F1’s next frontier.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment Naked

Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment
By June 13, 2025
Ferrari F1, Ferrari 2026 car, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari  SF-25 development, Project 678 Ferrari, F1 2026 regulations, Fred Vasseur, Featured  Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026
By June 13, 2025
Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction's Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall Ezequiel David Pereyra Braian Nahuel Paiz Argentina

Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction’s Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall
By June 12, 2025
Brad Pitt, F1: The movie, Apple haptic trailer, F1: The Movie trailer, haptic feedback iPhone, WWDC 2025, Apple TV+, Brad Pitt, Apple Original Films, Featured 

Apple’s Haptic ‘F1’ Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Lets You Feel the Action — Literally
By June 12, 2025
Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home Eric Kripke Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 4

Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home
By June 12, 2025
“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series

“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series
By June 12, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...