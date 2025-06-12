Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

In a seismic shift that could reshape Formula 1’s balance of power, Ferrari is reportedly ending development of its troubled SF-25 car by the end of June, pivoting full attention toward the 2026 season — a move strongly influenced by new recruit Lewis Hamilton. As Ferrari’s 2025 F1 campaign flounders, the decision marks a dramatic change in strategy for the Scuderia. Despite high hopes entering the season with seven-time world champion Hamilton joining from Mercedes, Ferrari has found itself trailing McLaren by 197 points after just ten races.

Ferrari insiders now confirm that focus has shifted entirely to Project 678, the car designed for the radical new F1 2026 regulations, which introduce 50% electrification, fully sustainable fuels, and active aerodynamics. The decision reportedly grants Hamilton’s wish to “soon” prioritize 2026 after repeatedly voicing frustration about the team’s stagnation in development.

“If I’m honest, I don’t know what upgrades we have coming,” Lewis Hamilton said after the Spanish Grand Prix. “But before too soon, I will just be saying: ‘Let’s focus on next year.’”







Design issues have plagued the SF-25, most notably a ride-height problem that has forced the car to run too high, hampering its performance and resulting in inconsistent results. Ferrari made a bold switch to a pullrod suspension layout — similar to Red Bull Racing and McLaren F1 — but the gamble has failed to deliver competitiveness.

To date, Ferrari has secured only three podiums, all through Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was disqualified in China after winning a sprint race due to excessive skid block wear, exposing further limitations of the SF-25.

Sources indicate that the final major upgrade for 2025 — a revised rear suspension system — is expected to be in place in time for the British Grand Prix. After that, development for this season will cease, freeing wind tunnel and R&D resources for Project 678.

Ferrari’s internal debate about when to pivot to 2026 had been simmering, with Leclerc urging patience while Hamilton pushed for urgency. Team boss Fred Vasseur appears to have sided with Hamilton, opting to prioritize long-term success over short-term salvage.

The Scuderia’s all-in bet on 2026 is risky. The new technical rules represent the biggest overhaul in recent F1 history. Complicating matters, a report from the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend revealed that four out of five power unit manufacturers are struggling with the new engine specs, including biofuel compatibility and electric motor integration.

Yet, Lewis Hamilton may be Ferrari’s best hope. Mercedes — his former team — mastered the last major regulation shift in 2014, leading to a dynasty. Ferrari is clearly banking on Hamilton’s development experience and championship pedigree to do the same with Project 678.

For now, the 2025 title may be out of reach — but with complete focus on Lewis Hamilton 2026, i.e. Project 678, Ferrari and Hamilton are building toward a bigger dream: ending the Scuderia’s two-decade championship drought on F1’s next frontier.